The indisputable guide to the perfect cup of tea

With the fall season comes blustery weather and occasional cloudy days. But you don’t need to let the grey and rainy skies weigh you down. Our English friends across the sea have perfected the art of tea-making: the perfect remedy to a grey and gloomy day.

With the rise in popularity of British TV shows and culture, more and more Americans are developing a taste for “proper” tea. But whipping up a perfect cup takes a bit more than simply microwaving some water. Many cultures consider tea making to be an art form; but with a few valuable tips, you can have yourself a lovely cup of tea any day of the week in no time. Whether you need it to wake you up in the morning or just to warm up after walking across campus in the cold, tea is a delicious way to relax any time of day.

Here are some proven methods to get you the perfect cup of English black tea: