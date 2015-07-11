CEE Fund website hacked by pro-Islamist group

Captains’ Educational Enrichment (CEE) Fund’s website was hacked by a pro-Islamist group calling itself the Banten Cyber Attacker Team on May 15. The hackers disabled functions such as member login, deleted data and placed anti-Israel messages on the site.

CEE Fund deleted the account used by the hackers and created stronger security measures soon after discovering the attack on May 21. CEE Fund’s website is now offline while damages caused by the attack are repaired.

Senior James Hilaris, CEE Fund webmaster, suggested in a Skype interview that the website’s association with a university made the organization’s website a target.

The incident was part of a string of attacks conducted by Islamic fundamentalists against Peninsula organizations during the spring.

The same group targeted Greenbrier Christian Academy, while hackers affiliated with ISIS targeted Colonial Williamsburg in March. A group called El Moujahidin hacked the website operated by the “Mace & Crown,” Old Dominion University’s student paper in May.

Indications that the CEE Fund website was dysfunctional appeared when sophomore Cole Sanderson, chief development officer of CEE Fund, tried to log onto the site to determine what improvements could be made to advertising on the site.

“I tried to log on many times but it said that the page was not available,” Sanderson said in an email.

Hilaris discovered that pro-Islamist hackers had inserted images and text in the html code when he and an administrator from the physics, computer science and engineering department, which hosts the website, looked through the html code.

“That’s when we both were like ‘this was hacked’,” he said.

The images and text did not appear because the hackers made an error when changing the website’s code.

Hilaris notified CNUPD and the FBI of the attack shortly after its discovery. CNUPD directed him to Newport News Police Department who filed a report but took no further action. The FBI did not reply to his message.

Sanderson said that the hack didn’t impact CEE Fund activities because of the timing of the attack over the summer. An email alerting other CEE Fund members to the attack was sent on May 29.

Hilaris said a weak account password could have been to blame for the breach.