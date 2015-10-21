Dear white people,

What is microaggression?
The other day when I was walking pass Luter Hall a white male student who was walking by me looked at me and sung rap lyrics then pointed at me to finish them. But I did not finish the lyrics because I didn’t know them so I gave him a very weird look and walked away. As he walked away he finished the song and said, “dang, it didn’t work this time.”
Just because I’m black doesn’t mean I know every rap song or even listen to rap music. Having assumptions of someone based on their race is racism, intended or not. Microaggression is a form of unintentional discrimination. Columbia professor Derald Sue refers to microaggression as the “brief and commonplace daily verbal, behavioral, or environmental indignities, whether intentional or unintentional, that communicate hostile, derogatory, or negative racial slights and insults toward people of color.
Common examples of microaggression are:
I’m not a racist. I have several black friends.(Having black friends doesn’t mean anything)
You don’t act black. (How are black people supposed to act?)
Why is your hair curly like that?(Because that’s how it is naturally, I will not conform and wear it straight, like “normal” people).
Hey do you play basketball? (Just because I’m tall and black doesn’t mean I play)
You talk white? (Am I supposed to talk like a slave that just got freed?)
Can I touch your hair? (No, the answer is always no)
I think biracial babies are really beautiful (So my blackness is only valued when mixed with another race?)
Examples of microaggression at CNU:
What you say: “Do you play football?”
What we hear: Because I am a black male at a predominately white school, I must only be here to play football.
What you say: “Are you one of those AKA’s?”
What we hear: Because I am black, I must be in one of those ‘black’ sororities.
What you say: “Denbigh is sketchy.”
What we hear: There are a lot of black, working class people in this neighborhood and that makes me feel uncomfortable.
What you say: “Hey did you hear that new Future joint?”
What we hear: I heard my first hip hop song and I assume you listen to him, so I want you to acknowledge that I listen to him too and therefore I know about your culture.
What you say: “Everything is really great for you now, we have a black president.”
What we hear: Having Obama as president should really make you forget the 200 years of slavery your ancestors went through and the discrimination you still deal with.
Victims of microaggression are not being overly sensitive. Some racial microaggressions are so subtle that neither target nor perpetrator may entirely understand what is happening. But microaggressions are harmful to people of color, it makes us feel excluded and like second-class citizens. CNU is a PWI, which means predominantly white institution. This school seriously lacks diversity, so being treated daily like we are abnormal because of the color of our skin is not cool. It’s a terrible feeling being watched closely in stores or feeling that any slip up we make would negatively impact every person of color on campus.
To avoid falling into these racial stereotypes one should ask questions. There isn’t anything wrong with asking a question as long as it is not based on a stereotype. Another way to avoid microaggression is simply not judging people based on their race or things that you have heard about them.
CNU students, it’s time to think before you speak. It’s a common saying but put yourself in their shoes.
Not all black people are thugs, hoes, rapists, or robbers. We’re actually pretty nice, creative and fun. Get to know us sometime, CNU.
Side note: Please stop touching my hair…especially without asking, that’s weird.
Caleb Johnson
It’s time to think before you write. This is some tumblr-level complaints. Seriously, if you’re going to go through life getting offended and feeling upset by every little thing someone does then you’re going to have a hard time. Fight for the things that actually matter, like changing a criminal justice system that is harder on people of color just for being colored. Who cares if someone asks you if you play football? Life’s mean, get used to it.
Katie
As a white person you don’t speak for me. How dare you single out “white people” in your article. What if I wrote “Dear black people” and listed questions of what black people say? You would be totally offended. I’m not sure where you pulled these questions out of but if you were a true journalist you would have polled individuals at this school. You don’t know a darn thing about white people and what we think. Shame on you!!! Your just as bad as our media outlets reporting untrue statements just to get attention. Again, shame on you!!!!!!!
Eric anderson
By titling your editorial “Dear White People” you just discriminated against whites. Just because that guy pointed to you to finish the lyrics of a song does not make him a racist. Why don’t you ask yourself who is the real racist here? Maybe it’s the person writing the editorial. Every question you gave and I entered your own response or what you think white people are really saying is just ignorant. We currently have a president who has created a divide in this country with his Anti white, anti cop, anti religious views. You are totally off the mark on this. And by the way I’m black.
Anonymous Person
Some of these questions you cite as microagressions get said to people who are white too; tall people in general are asked if they play basketball. If someone asks if you heard the newest popular hip hop music it’s, ya know, POSSIBLE, that they just think most people have heard it. It’s probably the most popular music genre with our age group regardless of race. I’m not saying racism is totally dead, but at least try to look at things like this from a non-victim standpoint sometimes.
CNU Student
Isn’t generalizing this behavior towards all white people just as much of a microagression as the ones you listed?