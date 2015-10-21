Dear white people,

What is microaggression?

The other day when I was walking pass Luter Hall a white male student who was walking by me looked at me and sung rap lyrics then pointed at me to finish them. But I did not finish the lyrics because I didn’t know them so I gave him a very weird look and walked away. As he walked away he finished the song and said, “dang, it didn’t work this time.”

Just because I’m black doesn’t mean I know every rap song or even listen to rap music. Having assumptions of someone based on their race is racism, intended or not. Microaggression is a form of unintentional discrimination. Columbia professor Derald Sue refers to microaggression as the “brief and commonplace daily verbal, behavioral, or environmental indignities, whether intentional or unintentional, that communicate hostile, derogatory, or negative racial slights and insults toward people of color.

Common examples of microaggression are:

I’m not a racist. I have several black friends.(Having black friends doesn’t mean anything)

You don’t act black. (How are black people supposed to act?)

Why is your hair curly like that?(Because that’s how it is naturally, I will not conform and wear it straight, like “normal” people).

Hey do you play basketball? (Just because I’m tall and black doesn’t mean I play)

You talk white? (Am I supposed to talk like a slave that just got freed?)

Can I touch your hair? (No, the answer is always no)

I think biracial babies are really beautiful (So my blackness is only valued when mixed with another race?)

Examples of microaggression at CNU:

What you say: “Do you play football?”

What we hear: Because I am a black male at a predominately white school, I must only be here to play football.

What you say: “Are you one of those AKA’s?”

What we hear: Because I am black, I must be in one of those ‘black’ sororities.

What you say: “Denbigh is sketchy.”

What we hear: There are a lot of black, working­ class people in this neighborhood and that makes me feel uncomfortable.

What you say: “Hey did you hear that new Future joint?”

What we hear: I heard my first hip hop song and I assume you listen to him, so I want you to acknowledge that I listen to him too and therefore I know about your culture.

What you say: “Everything is really great for you now, we have a black president.”

What we hear: Having Obama as president should really make you forget the 200 years of slavery your ancestors went through and the discrimination you still deal with.

Victims of microaggression are not being overly sensitive. Some racial microaggressions are so subtle that neither target nor perpetrator may entirely understand what is happening. But microaggressions are harmful to people of color, it makes us feel excluded and like second-­class citizens. CNU is a PWI, which means predominantly white institution. This school seriously lacks diversity, so being treated daily like we are abnormal because of the color of our skin is not cool. It’s a terrible feeling being watched closely in stores or feeling that any slip up we make would negatively impact every person of color on campus.

To avoid falling into these racial stereotypes one should ask questions. There isn’t anything wrong with asking a question as long as it is not based on a stereotype. Another way to avoid microaggression is simply not judging people based on their race or things that you have heard about them.

CNU students, it’s time to think before you speak. It’s a common saying but put yourself in their shoes.

Not all black people are thugs, hoes, rapists, or robbers. We’re actually pretty nice, creative and fun­­. Get to know us sometime, CNU.

Side note: Please stop touching my hair…especially without asking, that’s weird.