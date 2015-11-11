Don’t be afraid of being offended

In the past month, through my classes, guest speakers and even articles in this newspaper, I have felt bombarded with information on trigger warnings and microaggressions.

I’d like to preface the following argument with the fact that a year ago, I would have jumped on board with trigger warnings, and would have avoided microaggressions like the plague. However, as a result of the first semester of my college career, my position has changed. Though many might find microaggressions offensive, trigger warnings hinder students from receiving a real-world education.

Yes, microaggressions can create an environment that makes large groups of people feel unwanted and unsafe. But, on the flip side, when we start branding certain phrases as microaggressions and attempt to eradicate them from our language and communication, we start walking on the fine line between creating a safe environment for all and censorship.

Similarly, I’ve heard advocates both for and against the use of trigger warnings. There are those who believe that trigger warnings help people who have struggled in the past to avoid situations or prepare themselves for tough conversations, and there are those who believe that trigger warnings predispose a certain connotation to conversation, or shut it down all together.

I believe that students have a right to feel safe on this campus. But, at the same time, I think we all need to remember that we are here for an education. A liberal arts education is based on developing not only skills, but the ability to think critically. It feeds not only the vocational aspect of life, but the soul. I am of the firm belief that in order to “feed the soul,” we must be made uncomfortable. We must come to face things that are hard, that we disagree with.

I am aware of my privileges. I am a straight, white female from a middle class family, and I know nothing of the hardships that many of my peers have endured. However, I do know how much I want to punch the bigot who speaks negatively of my gay friends, or the chauvinist who acts as though, because I am a woman, I am worth less than him. I wish I lived in a world where I could ignore such comments; the fact is, that world does not exist.

I do not want to be warned, “this might trigger you,” in the classroom. I want to feel emotions on my accord; I want to react genuinely, not because I am told that I should. Education should make us uncomfortable — it should offend us and it should make us question all that we have ever thought — for within that raw and naked state of being, we will be able to recreate our minds. We will be able to understand why we dispute the arguments we do; we will find a strengthened faith in our beliefs.

I hate racist speech; I despise anti-gay comments. Yet I do not wish for them to disappear. I’ve always believed that “crazy speech can only be met with sane speech.” If we shut down arguments before they even occur, if we label conversations as “triggering,” if we begin a war against “microaggressions” because words might offend our peers, we create an environment of shame. Students will be afraid to speak their thoughts in fear of offending others. Educators will have to prance around subjects in class to be “politically correct.” The result? A lesser education.

Sometimes, you don’t know what you stand for until you know what you stand against. Without hearing the crazy speech, without being offended, made uncomfortable, and stripped of our intellectual comforts, we will never know what it is we want to oppose. We can shelter our students and hide them in a “safe zone” where no one utters an offensive term or talks about topics which might make them uneasy, or we can prepare them for life.

Life is messy; there are no trigger warnings. There is no police against microaggression; there is no administrative force ready to protect the offended student. You only have the strength of your own convictions and the faith in what you stand for. So do we want CNU to be a “safe zone,” or a place of learning?

I’m here to receive the best liberal arts education I can. I’m ready to be challenged; I’m ready to be offended. We can either continue to build walls against what might upset us, or we can look life straight in the face and say “bring it on.”