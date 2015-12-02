Focus drugs help keep some GPAs shipshape

While all students are hitting the books in preparation for exam week, a few are also popping pills to stay focused.

The use of drugs like Adderall, typically prescribed to treat ADHD, has proven accessible and useful for college students across the country looking to improve focus on academic tasks.

The practice is not uncommon at CNU, with busy students looking for a way to keep up with academics.

“Some students want to make money by selling [Adderall] and others want the boost to get good grades.” A female senior who wishes to remain anonymous said. “College is hard sometimes.”

A recent study released by Partnership for Drug-Free Kids in 2014 says that at 1 in 5 college students, about 20 percent, reported the abuse of prescription stimulants at least once in their lives.

The study also concluded that a little over four in 10, about 44 percent, of students use these drugs to do well in school.

Though some CNU students can feel tempted to use drugs to improve their studying, the practice can pose ethical and health issues.

Students are seeing these stimulants as a gain for better grades Bill Ritchey, executive director for Health and Counseling Services, said.

Ritchey said abusing prescription drugs for an academic advantage puts students at odds with the honor code.

“We’re concerned about the academic and personal development of the student” Ritchey said.

Going to college is all about making your own choices, Health and Counseling Services is here to help internalize that good decision making, Ritchey said.

Complications that can arise from taking a drug such as Adderall for long periods of time.

Students who abuse the drug are at higher risk for panic attacks, heart palpitations, insomnia and many other side effects according to Rx List.

Despite the risks, some students think the rewards make using drugs worth it. The ease of acquiring Adderall, either by prescription or from a seller, results in a reduced stigma.

“It’s very easy to cook the test and get diagnosed with ADD, making Adderall easily accessible,” a male senior who wishes to remain anonymous said.

“I need a boost in my performance. I got it from various friends, it isn’t too hard to find honestly,” another anonymous male senior said.

Other students voiced opposition to using Adderall or similar drugs for an academic edge.

“It’s probably harmful for you in the long run,” sophomore Nick Proffitt said.

“I personally wouldn’t do it because I don’t have a need for it and I don’t think that people who haven’t had it prescribed to them from a doctor should either,” sophomore Perry Aaron said.

Ritalin, the lesser known form of ADD treatment drugs, is not as common among college students.

Students had either not heard of the drug or were unfamiliar with its purpose. Ritalin has the same effects on student’s health according to Rx List and is just as dangerous.

Both Ritalin and Adderall are habit forming drugs and mixing them with alcohol can lead to an increased risk of an overdose, according to Drugs.com.

Kelsey Berg contributed to this article.