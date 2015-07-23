Impatient freshmen discover housing assignments early

Some savvy members of the Class of 2019 discovered their unofficial housing assignments before receiving notification from CNU.

Starting on Tuesday the Class of 2019’s Facebook group exploded in posts as hundreds of students discovered through CNU Live their housing assignments and sought out roommates, suite mates and neighbors on the hall.

At around 9 a.m. on Thursday, Drew Koernert, assistant director of housing, posted to the group to confirm to students that the assignments listed on CNU Live are not official and that housing was still in the process of assigning rooms to students.

“What you are seeing is by no means your final room assignment. You will be notified via email once all of the assignments have been finalized,” he said. He also informed them there is a possibility they will not live in the room posted in their CNU Live account.



The announcement didn’t stop students from looking up their assignments.

I saw everyone posting on Facebook,” said freshman Tanner Reed, “I logged onto CNU live and selected personal info. From there, I clicked on the address and phone number link. My room number was displayed on that page.”

Erin Boyer, a junior who many of the freshmen know as a crew leader, posted in the group at around 5 p.m. on Thursday and stated that official housing assignments are expected to be sent to students sometime next week.

As of press time, only students assigned to York River Halls and Potomac River Halls have posted their assignments in the Class of 2019 Facebook group. Several members of the group guessed that only those currently slated to live in York and Potomac have assignments in their CNU Live accounts.

Josh Reyes contributed to this story.