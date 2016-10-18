Barbara proves to be a ‘Major’ success

With World War II in our history books and acts of terrorism in our newspapers, George Bernard Shaw’s “Major Barbara” disseminates an interesting, and perhaps sinister, new meaning. Does war have a place in the world other than making individuals wealthy? How long can purity stand against greed?

Shaw leaves many of these questions unanswered, or at least up to the audience’s interpretation. TheaterCNU’s rendition of “Major Barbara” combines all of the necessary elements of a successful play—a well-cast, dynamic group of actors and beautiful set pieces­—that was equal parts comedy and social commentary.

The play centers around the relationship between an idealistic young woman, Barbara (Beth Ellen Miles), a Major in the Salvation Army, and her estranged and wealthy father, Andrew Undershaft (Ben Atkinson), a munitions kingpin. They are brought together when Lady Undershaft (Maggie Hirst), who hasn’t spoken to her husband in some time, contacts him under the guise of arranging a visit.

Her true aim is to solicit money from Undershaft, concerned that her daughters are about to marry two poor men unbefitting of the Undershaft inheritance. Undershaft doesn’t know his own children anymore, but he seems drawn to the headstrong and earnest Barbara.

As the Major of the Salvation Army, she’s determined to save her father’s soul and he to retrain her idealism for the munitions world; they strike a bargain: he visits her Salvation Army shelter and she visits his munitions factory.

Both are sure they will convert the other, but only one gospel—salvation or avarice—wins.

While this profound moral and religious argument dominates the play’s direction, Shaw provided many colorful characters to keep things interesting. All of the cast members did well portraying their respective characters.

The diversity of character disposition was widespread from obedient Sarah Undershaft (Madeleine Witmer) to Adolphus Cusins (Patrick Siegmund), a studious Greek poet and professor, to the social anomaly of Bill Walker (Jonathan Holcomb) who fitted with a sometimes difficult cockney accent, adds a certain amount of social depth to the play.

These problems of morality are not just afflicting the highest class—they are affecting everyone. The production was staged in the recently renamed Peebles Hall, which gave director Amy Isnley enough space to work with.

The director’s use of space on the stage added a significant layer of unspoken communication in the production.

An example of this mastery of space was in Act One. Mr. Undershaft arrives, and, after his debacle of not knowing his own children, Stephen (Alex James), Undershaft’s only son who wants nothing to do with his father, and Barbara, who is morally opposed to her father’s business, sit on the outskirts of the set while the rest of the family gabbles in the middle sightline.

The cast members used the space on stage to make these sorts of subtle messages.

Shaw’s plays are not known for their brevity nor lighthearted matters, which often left cast members with long monologues and complex logical arguments to trudge through.

The actors all did wonderfully delivering their lines, seeming to truly understand the weight of their words, but Shaw’s form did no favors in terms of maintaining a rapt audience.

We the audience often had to listen closely, maybe too closely, for fear of missing something. Shaw’s intellectually dense speech is interesting, but it may have lost some audience members.

Dense speech or not, “Major Barbara” showcased the depth of talent at TheaterCNU. From “Silent Sky,” a scientific and historical account of Henrietta Leavitt’s journey for recognition to sugar-sweet “Legally Blonde” to now a thought-provoking English production, the students of TheaterCNU demonstrated that they have the ability to do it all.