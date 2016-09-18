Benefits of band day

Some may have heard the Marching Captains throughout the past couple of weeks, whether it was through one of their rehearsals or during last week’s football game against Kean University.

Be prepared to hear an even larger sound at Saturday’s football game against Wesley College. Every year, The Marching Captains host their annual band day where they invite other high school marching bands from the state of Virginia to perform with them.

There are about 300 high school students expected to attend band day on Sept. 17 from Spotsylvania, Massaponax, Garfield, and Matthews High School. With the 300 high schools and the Marching Captains together, there will be a grand total of 517 performers that will perform for both the pregame and halftime shows.

It is always a tradition that the high school bands perform the CNU Fight Song (Go Captains), the Alma Mater, and the Star Spangled Banner during Pregame. For the Halftime show, the high school bands and Marching Captains will play the Pokemon theme song along with “Bully” by Shinedown together.

A Band Day at CNU is an all-day activity that starts with early morning rehearsals starting with sectionals, then a full band practice, and continues with a dinner right before they march to the field. Throughout the day, the high school bands are given the opportunity to experience marching band in a different way.

“My favorite aspect of Band Day is to see the attitude of high school students transform throughout the day. High school band culture is generally very different from the atmosphere in The Marching Captains. High school bands tend to be very militaristic in their approach to performance ”, says Dr. John Lopez, the director of the Marching Captains.

That attitude of inclusiveness seems to permeate into all levels of leadership within the marching band. “My favorite part of Band Day is interacting with the high school students,” Drum Major Asa Townsend says. “Some of them have never seen a band of 200 members like CNU. A lot of them are pretty impressed, which is a great springboard for talking to them about college-level bands.”

Once all of the students arrive to Pomoco Stadium, the high school students are then introduced to what a typical college football game is like for the Marching Captains. “One of the goals of The Marching Captains is to create a great college football atmosphere, and they achieve this by exuding high energy and school spirit throughout the game day,” says Lopez. “This energy is contagious, and the high school students by about the second quarter get “bitten by the bug” and begin cheering as loud and proud as The Marching Captains.”

Along with the goal of getting the high school students to experience a college game day, Band Day provides two more important goals.

The first goal is to introduce high students to more performance opportunities beyond the high school level. The other goal is to serve as a promotional tool for the Marching Captains by showing high schools students that CNU is one of the most competitive bands in the country.

“You would be very hard pressed to find another university this size that has a band like the Marching Captains,” says Lopez.