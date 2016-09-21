Breathe in, Laugh Out

If you’re looking for pink ocelots and a pair of abusive co-pilots, one: you need help, and two: you should have been at the Gaines Theater on Saturday.

Laugh Out’s first show of the semester, “New Name, Same Games” was a misnomer in the best possible way. There were definitely new games—or at least games that hadn’t been performed much after November 2014. (I have unabashed been to every show since then.)

To be fair the troupe kept old standby games like “New Choice,” “Soap Opera” and “Kwazy Kwest,” but it was new additions like “Stunt Double” and “Airplane” that really made Laugh Out’s debut such a hit.

“Stunt Double” allowed the people in the scenes to sub in other members at whim, like when two characters are forced to start washing each other in the shower. The shower was imaginary, the scrubbing was not.

Long-form game “Airplane” allowed the entire cast a chance to flex their muscles. Junior Will Craun and his “wife” freshman Annie Taylor were super villains who brought feathers, a bomb and, yes, snakes on a plane. The snakes later abducted sophomore Nick Barker under the encouragement of his sassy southern mother (freshman Annelise Coffin), while Reptile Man (sophomore Crosby Reed) and his sidekick Gary (freshman JP Havranek) sat idle.

Disgruntled flight attendants seniors Bonnie Newton and Dylan Landis provided comic relief (and refreshments) while getting busted in the second act by health inspector senior Kyle Horowitz. All the while pilots senior Glenn Abernathy and junior Hogan Holt did everything (smoking, slapping, boarding up the cockpit) but fly the plane.

It was new, it was well-performed and it was uproariously funny.

I can’t really give you more details than that. The art of improv is the art of a Shakespearean actor—to make an audience see things that aren’t there. And in improv show is much more than spoken decor: it’s about timing and teamwork and about doing everything off the cuff.

I can tell you the ocelot was pink, that Will Craun scaled a cathedral shower using suction cups, and that a certain silverback gorilla made an appearance, but me telling you about it isn’t half as entertaining as watching Laugh Out create it out of thin air.

Improv shows are like an hour-long “You had to be there” story, so just be there next time. I promise you’ll leave snort-laughing.