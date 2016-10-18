City Center hosts oyster roast

Newport News, one of the first ten cities in Virginia to ‘go green,’ is extending its sustainability efforts while strengthening the community with events like this Friday’s Oyster Roast at City Center.

“There are a lot of cool things that you can do to try and save natural resources,” Shelly Ezanno, Superintendent of Special Events and Promotions, said. This is one of the newer efforts by the city to promote this conservation. Ezanno and the Special Events team expect around 3000 people to attend this event.

The Oyster Roast is headlined by the Deloreans, a “seasoned show band that covers the most memorable artists and nostalgic songs of the ’80’s,” according to their website. The event will feature food by Harpoon Larry’s Fish and Oyster Bar, other seafood vendors, beverages and activities from corn hole to create-your-own-paintings.

The venue will also host The Working Watermen who will demonstrate crab pot making and world-renowned oyster shucking sisters, Clementine Macon-Boyd and Deborah Pratt.

Their record of shucking two dozen oysters in under three minutes qualified them for the International Oyster Opening Championship in Ireland. Every community member from the Newport News Police Department to the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter, adoptable dogs in tow, will be participating in this event.

The entertainment is enough to attract crowds, but there is an unmistakable theme of eco-friendliness underscoring this event. “Eco stations” will be placed around the venue: one for trash, one for recycling and one for compost, which is sponsored by compost conglomerate, Natural Organic Processes Enterprises (N.O.P.E.).

“These are the types of efforts that we make in order to go as green as possible. The public, at least in this area, is not as familiar with composting,” Ezanno said.

“Our biggest task with that is educating the public. Getting them used to doing that. So we do have the huge ugly bins that people don’t like looking at, but they identify with it. You see a blue [bin], you know it’s for recycling. So that’s what you’ll see out there and the purpose is to get people more visually acquainted with it.”

There will also be a container to recycle oyster shells. A new effort, these oyster shells will be taken and cleaned by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation where they will be “used to rebuild oyster habitats throughout Virginia,” according to Newport News’ website.

Once clean, the shells are placed in a tank where larvae attaches to them. These shells can hold up to ten baby oysters, commonly known as spat. Once they begin to mature, these oysters are planted back in oyster reefs to purify and sustain Virginia’s waterways.

These types of events take a year to plan, according to Senior Special Events Coordinator Emily Nickerson.

When asked about what goes into planning an event like this, the ‘thud’ of Nickerson’s binder as it was set on her desk seemed enough of an answer. “It takes a lot,” she said.

Some plans include coordinating food vendors, working with community partners like Harvey Lindsey and the Police Department. “They are part of the city so we want to get the word out about them,” she said.

While planning is sometimes burdensome, the end result is something that, as Nickerson notes, is a wonderful opportunity for the community to meet and connect: “We’re giving you something to do, getting you outside, getting you here to see everything that the city has.”