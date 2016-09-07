CNU’s got talent

Over the course of the year, CNU students can feel a bit overwhelmed about the countless events that will cross their radars. While that may be the case, these four are some that should be top priority for all students.

Glow in the Darcappella

CNU’s a cappella community comes together once a year to host Glow in the Darcappella, a blacklight concert for the school’s seven groups.

Hosted last year as a part of Homecoming Week, this annual concert typically occurs with a sold out crowd. And it’s not Gaines or M&T they sell out—it’s the Concert Hall.

As it is an event run by and for students, tickets are particularly affordable. All moneys raised, however, help fund the a cappella groups over the course of the year.

Best Dance Crew

Perhaps the most popular and successful Greek event of the year, Gamma Phi Beta’s Best Dance Crew raises money for their philanthropy, Girl’s Inc.

This competition, hosted in the Freeman Field House, pits over a dozen crews against each other to impress judges and take home the top title.

The event has only continued to grow over the years, and last year’s competition raised $9384.80—a $1700 increase from the year before.

TheaterCNU

If plays and musicals are more your speed, TheaterCNU is perfect for you.

Each year, the students in the theater department stage four shows. Their most recent production was “Macbeth.” In stark contrast to the Shakespearian tragic drama, last year’s comedy “Legally Blonde” showed the actors’ versatility and was met with rave reviews.

The upcoming season has already been released and will feature shows such as George Bernard Shaw’s “Major Barbara” in October and Aaron Posner’s “Stupid F#@$ing Bird” in April.

Stroll to the Polls

Another Greek event, Stroll to the Polls, hosted by Alpha Phi Alpha, has two goals in mind—in addition to entertaining, obviously.

Proceeds from the event benefits one of the fraternity’s philanthropies, March of Dimes, which funds research to promote health for pregnant women and babies.

It also aimed to increase voter awareness and had a video address from Newport News mayor McKinley Price.

This year’s event was the third installment and featured eleven different student organizations. Each group performs a traditional style of dance called strolling.