Dancing for the kids

The sisters of Phi Mu and the brothers of Pi Kappa Alpha joined forces this past weekend to cosponsor Dance Marathon, a six-hour event that raised money for the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters (CHKD).

The event shattered expectations by raising $12,752.16, almost $3,000 more than the original goal.

CHKD is part of the Children’s Miracle Network hospitals and is the only free-standing children’s hospital in the state.

This was not the first time that CNU has hosted a Dance Marathon event, as Phi Mu usually hosts the philanthropy event each year.

Once Pi Kappa Alpha decided to make its philanthropy CHKD as well, the two organizations thought that it would be a wise move to pool their resources to plan an even more successful event.

Senior Caty Brown, a member of Phi Mu who helped organize the event, said that having the ability to join up with Pike helped as the event continues to expand.

For example, they decided to make the event last six hours instead of last year’s four.

Brown believed that the partnership worked because both organizations were truly passionate about supporting their philanthropy.

“Mitch Ulich, the philantrhopy chair for Pike, and myself were constantly being asked what could be done to assist us,” said Brown. “We really care about our philanthropies because ‘lending to those less fortunate a helping hand’ is truly part of the heart of our organization, as well as Pike’s,” referencing Phi Mu’s mission creed.

In the future, Brown said that she would love to see the event grow even larger and receive a wider range of participation from more than just Greeks.