Newport News Park is generally known for its peaceful wooded trails, camping sites, and large lakes, however, it will be transformed from a simple recreational site into a historical hub as it hosts the 43rd annual Fall Festival of Folklife this weekend.

This festival is equal parts cultural education and nature appreciation and it generally attracts between 30,000 to 50,000 people each year, according to Shelly Ezanno, Superintendent of Special Events and Promotions for Newport News. All week, park rangers and at least 100 people from seven or eight different departments are involved in the preparation leading up to this weekend. “It takes a village,” Ezanno said over the rumble of an early morning park ranger truck.

The festival is an accumulation of food, art demonstrations, and handmade arts and crafts, all aimed at preserving Virginia culture “over the last 400 years or so,” according to Ezanno. Over the two-day event, there will be 218 arts and crafts vendors selling their traditional and handmade creations and 24 food vendors offering everything from traditional Virginian cuisine to standard fairground food.

In addition to the arts and food, there will be a large children’s activities area, various entertainment at the park’s two stages, and heritage trade demonstrations, according to the Newport News website. “We try to make it as diverse as possible,” Ezanno said. A new feature offered this year is the “Create it Yourself” activity in the Heritage Area, where, according to the Newport News website, “adults (and older children with adult supervision) can learn craft skills including candle making and fiber crafts”. The Heritage Area will also offer a Cake Walk, Straw/Quilt Maze, Straw Climbing Mountains, and Pumpkin Board Games, making this festival friendly to all ages.

Another unique feature of this festival is that nothing is mass-made and the park places heavy emphasis on recycling and being eco-friendly. Ezanno also wants the festival attendees to take away more than just handcrafted items.

Perhaps Ezanno is hoping to unlock not just the joys of American culture, but the respect for parks that has been so intricately tied to America’s history.

“My generation is probably the last generation that really support the parks,” she said. “National Geographic recently did a study where most of the folks visiting the parks are my age or older and they’re primarily white. We want diversity and want the younger generation to help preserve all of this, because this is a smaller park in the big scheme of things, as far as national parks go.”

The National Geographic article, recently released in celebration of the anniversary year of the National Park Service is entitled “Unplugging the Selfie Generation”. Writers Timothy and Casey Egan reveal the difficulty “of getting young people into parks,” and the joys of it once they bypass the often frenzied need for technology and their “eight-second attention span.”

Among many different explanations, the Egans offer a summary that the disconnection occurs because younger people are more concerned with going after the perfect Instagram photo rather than enjoying the power of the now.

Ezanno, a CNU alumni herself, hopes that the festival can help remedy this problem, or at the very least, provide the opportunity for conversation especially at the local level.

While she’s only been in her position for two years, she notes that the number of city events has expanded since her time as superintendent and there seems to be a problem involving the younger generation in these kind of events around the Newport News area. “I think it’s important that the city connects with [them],” she said, referring to the younger generation.

While she notes that this is fairly traditional event she added: “I would really love to see the students participate in this event.”