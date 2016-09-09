Ferguson decorated with visiting artists’ works

Since the days of prehistoric cave paintings, art has both been an inspiration and a challenge for others to expand their visual language. Art excites, dares, motivates, even disturbs, but is important because the great artists offer a chance to reconsider the human condition or events in ways never thought of before. “Neither Mine Nor Yours”, a powerful exhibit by visiting artist Michelle Dickson offers the opportunity of this reconsideration right here at CNU.

Dickson’s exhibit is a series of sculptures with her own face plastered on pieces of wood gathered from hikes around her native Maryland and D.C. area. This combination, according to Dickson, forms a “self-portrait to investigate identity and my place in a world where the political, social, and environmental future seems more uncertain than ever.” Uncertainty, and then confronting that uncertainty, is an overarching theme of her work.

Dickson’s sculptures also examines the brevity of life, the instability of memory, and the irrefutable effect time has “on the body and our relationships to each other, and our environment”. In many of her sculptures, the line between plaster and wood is difficult to define. “I attempt to reveal the thin lines that separate presence and absence, tension and release, the beautiful and the grotesque. I dip back and forth from one side of the line to the other, producing work that often lands in the overlap of attraction and repulsion.” Dickson leaves that line completely for her audience to determine. Her work is perhaps startling because it also calls attention to a place usually avoided. “Both my sculpture and drawings bear witness to the thing we spend our lives denying: everything has an end. Even us,” Dickson said.

With such sweeping and prophetic themes, Dickson’s creation process is remarkably spontaneous. The beauty of it lies in what she calls intuitive work. “I begin in the studio with an idea or emotion that often at this early stage isn’t easily verbalized,” she said. “I make something and respond to it, adding on and then taking away, building up and concealing.” Dickson embodies the theme of confronting uncertainty even the beginning of her work, which she is quick to point out, sometimes does not lead to any new sculptures. “It may turn out that the piece never goes anywhere, but what I learned while making it shows up in other work. Exploration and experimentation are a vital part of my process. I never let the fear of ruining something stop me from experimenting.”

Art also helps tell a story. Something as prosaic as a section of fruit or as tasteful as decorative fabrics can be used as a prop in a story. The latter is the central theme of visiting artist Leeah Joo’s exhibit “Wrapped”, which piques interest in Asian-influenced art through its unique use of fabric as the subject. While predominantly canvas paintings, “Wrapped” also features manga-inspired drawings. “The current body of work is a combination of what I love about eastern and western art traditions,” Joo said. A combination herself, Joo grew up in Seoul, South Korea, but emigrated to the U.S. when she was 10, thus being trained in the “western tradition of observational painting” for most of her life. Her work has travelled all over the country. “As far as subject matter,” she said. “Each painting is inspired by a current, political or historical event but filtered through my personal perspective and aesthetics.”

The ‘dokkebi-goblin’ paintings were the first of these works to have perhaps an unintentional effect. These paintings are of fabric, but resemble landscapes with their extensive cascades and design. This is one of the more traditional references to Asian art, particularly the great Japanese printmaker, famous for his “The Great Wave off Kanagawa”. While working on her own “wave”, tragedy swept in. “I listened to NPR’s report about the tragic ferry disaster in Korea where hundreds of students drowned,” she said. “Suddenly, my wave took on a different meaning.”

Another style featured in the exhibition are long panels with gold and silver drawings, reminiscent of Korean Buddhist manuscripts. The most recent addition, and more personally inspired, are the pojagi “wrapping cloth” paintings. “There is a wonderful tradition of wrapping gifts and valuables in cloths in Korea,” she said, referring to the usage of the pojagi. “As I work with these beautiful traditional fabrics in other paintings, I remembered the way grandmothers wrapped everything into bundles for storage or baggage. The fabrics I used for mountains and hills became bundled, like a gift.”

Joo’s gift, in turn, attempts to highlight the benefit of blending cultures and the reality that art has the ability to transcend cultures. “I love hybrids of cultures,” she said. “Taco with kimchee is a great example. It is a wonderful blend of cultures that is not only delicious, but a reflection of where and how we live now.”