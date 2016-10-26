Get ready, get set, glow

There’s a reason Glow in the Darcappella is sold out each year. While the preparation team is hard at work promoting this event, its uniqueness is enough to pique student interest.

Glow in the Darcappella, often nicknamed “Glow,” is the campus’ largest musical event as well as the only time all six of CNU’s diverse group share the same stage. This is an opportunity to showcase their hard work and emphasize the distinct energy of each group.

The performers are in the Concert Hall under black lighting, and with catchy songs and energetic staging, the event is sure to prove memorable.

Before the event, a cappella groups practice sometimes four times a week and the dedication can be tough to hold on to at times. While the groups are diverse, the love for music and each other seems to be a common motivation in all.

Extreme Measures

One of the multiple groups participating in this year’s Glow in the Darcappella is Extreme Measures, a group built on encouraging diversity and group cohesion.

A family bond is a strong force within the group, according to the members. “During auditions, I was overwhelmed with a sense of family and togetherness,” freshman member Ivon Thompson said.

Fellow freshman Matthew Webber backs that up, stating: “We have an extremely strong bond. We are like a family.”

Within the tight-knit group, there is an array of diversity. “We come from all walks of life. We have theatre majors and people who picked up organized singing recently,” Thompson explained.

With Glow just around the corner, Extreme Measures has been hard at work to prepare their songs for the event, even adding extra practices to “perfect our songs,” according to Webber.

Though Glow is a big event with lots of hard work and practice involved, it is equally as fun and exciting for everyone.

“The songs are fun and people know them,” Thompson said. “We’re doing photo shoots and Snapchat things. It’s been fun so far and I can’t wait to perform.”

USounds

With just a couple days before Glow in the Darcappella, University Sounds (or USounds) is hard at work preparing sets.

Something that helps this group of 20 feel ready for their performances is the sense of closeness.

Freshman Sam Settle credits this feeling of closeness to his decision in choosing USounds. “When I was doing callbacks for all the groups, the minute I stepped into USounds…it was a warm environment and I loved the people instantly,” he said. “It was just where I knew I wanted to be.”

Being so close helps ease the stress and tension that comes with preparing for such a large event. Each a cappella group chooses three sets to perform.

USounds usually chooses all of their songs for the semester at once, at the beginning of the semester, and decides which ones will be dedicated to Glow.

The music director, senior Lisa Hale, arranges the songs. “[We] learn those as best and as quickly as we can so we can work on all the musical aspects. So right now we’re working on the really nitty gritty musical aspects and just getting our performance perfected.” USounds is dedicated in that regard. “We spend most of our practices working on three of our Glow songs,” said senior Becky Westin. USounds rehearses twice a week.

There may be hours that go into rehearsing and preparation for Glow, but the underlying sense of unity that members feel with each other makes it possible.

“We’re all really goofy together and embarrass ourselves in front of each other on a daily basis. There aren’t many barriers. We all just love and don’t judge each other,” Westin said.

Trebled Youth

For Trebled Youth, rehearsals have been a packed process of starting bare with each song, building bit by bit, until at last they create a piece they are proud to perform. “It takes a lot of patience and creativity, which we are lucky enough to have lots of this year,” said president Aleigh Faulk.

Instead of performing with a composer, this group sings by ear, embracing their creative differences to create a unique final product. This inclusiveness seems to be a motivating factor in joining this group.

“They had the fun family dynamic that I really needed as I transitioned into college,” said vice president Katlyn Logsdon, who auditioned for Trebled Youth on a whim, having no experience outside of singing to her showerhead. “It’s such an awesome, energizing atmosphere.”

For the members, Glow is both exhilarating and a chance to showcase their new talent.

Trebled Youth pays special attention to incorporating the new members’ different styles into their performance.

“It’s a really proud moment, especially for me this year because I am the president and have helped work behind the scenes to make sure the show runs smoothly,” Faulk said.

Expansion

Normally losing seven members, including the president, music director of three years and four of the strongest soloists would set an a cappella group back to square one. Not so with Expansion, CNU’s only all-male a cappella group. These now eleven members have changed what would have been a setback into a strength.

“It was a really hard hit,” senior Gray O’Reilly, head of public relations, said. “We were kind of floundering for a while and we had to rediscover what was special about us.”

What O’Reilly and the rest of the members found was the common thread of the group: friendship and a love of music.

“Traditionally our group is pretty boy-band-y. We like to think of ourselves as lady-charmers and the heartthrobs on campus, but that’s all in our heads obviously,” O’Reilly said. “We’re really this brotherhood of guys and we have this energy because we’re all best friends. It’s not to say that other groups aren’t close, but there’s just something about brotherhood that is a little different.”

O’Reilly notes that “this goofy sense of camaraderie we have” is one of the signatures of the group.

Junior Krister Briehl, president of Expansion, echoes the similar theme of brotherhood and emphasizes that the group is “just a group of guys who like to have fun together, but also enjoy making really great music.”

This combination of fun and dedication was one of the reasons why sophomore Robert Stoner, the business manager of the group, joined in the first place. Stoner is an accounting major, but found his place among Expansion because of this attitude.

Briehl and O’Reilly are both on planning committees for the entire Glow event, and though they said it was stressful, “they wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

In between planning, making phone calls and creating or hanging up posters, they still find time to rehearse three to four times a week as Glow approaches.

While they are working on three new songs for Glow, something unique O’Reilly found was that they never have to work on their energy.

“That’s something that’s always come naturally to us,” he said. “You don’t just stand up there and sing. We perform and that’s not something we work on because we just love it so much.”

Take Note

For fans who are hoping for a bit of a throwback, Take Note’s performance this year might be one of their favorite.

Without giving too much away, junior Mary Elam promised a mix of new and old pop songs that will bring audience members “back to the glory days.”

Take Note is one of two all-female a cappella groups on campus, but like every other group is undergoing an intense rehearsal schedule before Glow this Friday.

“Perfecting a number of different songs when you’re on crunch time is far from easy or ideal, but we always get through it,” said Elam. “We know that it’s all going to be worth it when we’re up on that stage.”

Elam credited the group’s tight-knit nature to maintaining sanity during the weeks leading up to glow. “If we didn’t have each other during the process, I think we would all be a little bit lost.

Newport Pearls

If you’re looking for a group of strong, independent women who don’t need no men to carry a tune, then the Newport Pearls are probably the group for you.

The Pearls are the other all-female a cappella group on CNU’s campus but that doesn’t mean that the group is limited in their musical selection.

According to president Molly Johnson, the group tried their best to make their songs diverse to showcase the different kinds of talent within the group itself.

Each song was also arranged as a group instead of using sheet music, “so it makes each song very unique and every Pearl can feel like they contributed to every song,” said Johnson.

This year, the Pearls have the special distinction of going last and closing out Glow in the Darcapella. “We really wanted it because we have so many graduating seniors this year, and it’s a lot of fun going last,” said Johnson.

While they are excited for this slot, Johnson went further saying “there really isn’t a bad time to perform in the setlist. Every group is gonna bring their A game and we couldn’t be more excited for Friday.”