Going the extra Miles

For anyone who has attended TheaterCNU productions in the past few years, senior Beth Ellen Miles is instantly recognizable. Even those who haven’t probably would still recognize CNU’s undisputed true A-lister celebrity.

A legend’s beginning

Miles can trace her love for performing back to family. Growing up, Miles had great exposure to stage productions as her cousin was a Broadway actor who invited her to lots of his shows.

Although her cousin’s shows inspired her interest in acting, it was Miles’s first major show—portraying Adelaide in “Guys and Dolls”—that she credited as the “life-changing” show that made her want to pursue a career in theatre as she fell in love with the storytelling aspects.

For Miles, storytelling is one of the best parts of acting, along with the transformation required to do so.

“To make a transformation into another person and make it believable that their passions are yours is probably one of the most rewarding things when done successfully.”

Irish I could dance

In addition to being a star on the stage, Miles was also quite the dancer when she was younger—another pursuit sparked by family members. Her aunt founded the Atlanta Ballet Company, so around the age of three, dance became a part of Miles’s life

After traveling with the company to see a Riverdance performance, Miles was introduced to Irish dance. The next thing she knew, she was entered into a dance school and started to compete. Her Irish dance talents took her far, and she even managed to medal at Worlds.

Golden girl on the silver screen

Miles expanded upon her performing experience by being cast in her first feature film, “Public Affairs.” While shooting the movie, she realized how different the two forms of entertainment are. One of the most jarring differences that she cited was the fact that movies are shot out of order, jumping around from one scene to the next.

There are advantages and disadvantages to both mediums, however. For example, Miles loves that film lasts forever, as opposed to the “fleeting moment” of being on stage. On the other hand, she loves the personal feel of performing live. “You’re going through these moments with the audience, and feeling that energy from other people is really cool.”



A “Major” Talent

She won’t have to wait long until she can once again reconnect with an audience. After playing the lead role of Elle Woods in last year’s production, “Legally Blonde,” Miles has been cast for the lead in the production “Major Barbara.”

This play, written by George Bernard Shaw, takes place during the early twentieth century. It is a dramatic comedy, but it also brought to light many of the social issues at the time.

Miles remarked that some of the problems of that time period are also in question today; the main issue being gun control.

Barbara herself is a member of high society who chooses to work with the Salvation Army. Barbara is not based off a specific historical figure, but as Shaw’s method of expressing his political views, explained Miles.

Barbara is very concerned with bettering the lives of people less fortunate than her. She is a unique character in that she is forgiving of everyone. Miles said that “Something I love about [Barbara] is that she never judges anyone.”

Wearing their (literal shoes)

Miles’s process of developing her own version of Barbara involved shoes. With each role she receives, Miles finds a pair of shoes that she feels the character would have picked. For Elle Woods last year, it involved hot pink heels. This time around, the shoes were slightly more subdued.

This practice was inspired by her favorite acting professor, Dr. Jim Iorio. Miles credits Iorio, who appeared in the Tony-Award nominated “A View from the Bridge” with Liev Schreiver and Scarlett Johansson, as being a life-changing professor.

“The first thing he always said was ‘look at your character and think of shoes they’d be wearing. The second you get up on your feet saying your lines, you need to be wearing those shoes.’ It’s just a little thing about yourself which can change your habits.”

Looking to the future

Miles, a senior, will finish her time at Christopher Newport with a double major in Musical Theater and Communications and a minor in Dance.

After she graduates in May, Miles will move to New York and pursue a career as an actor. Acting in film or on stage is her primary goal, but Miles can also see herself as a producer or director. Miles shared that “producing is really important in the age we live in.”