Hopsin brings Savageville Tour to Norva

I didn’t know Hopsin before our interview. The two hours before our 6:30 phone call was a flurry of research, pouring over video interviews and arti­cles on this California native who’d be coming to the Norva for his Savageville Tour; what I found was a series of contra­dictions.

There seemed to be noth­ing that Hopsin didn’t do; he’s made a dramatic exit under Eazy-E’s record label, estab­lished his own and used it to release a song about giraffe conservation.

He’s gotten arrested, had depressive spells, found God and even announced that he was leaving the rap game for good.

Of course, I also found that Hopsin loved practical jokes, so all of my research might have been for naught.

But what I was sure of was that, while his day-to-day life is a little unclear, Hopsin is charmingly candid.

This unapologetic honesty helped him establish his own niche, keep his own rhythm in a field that makes that nearly impossible. “I’m at a comfortable stage where I feel like I have a legit career, to be called a legit rapper. Like I can walk outside and have people know me, but I’m not the most famous person,” he said. “What’s next on my list is well, I don’t even know. I’m just taking it one day at a time and focusing on branching out more and continuing to live life.”

This method has worked so far. Many of his songs are inspired by his often turbulent life. “Just look at my life, what the f**k is my life?” he said. “It’s f**ked up, but I’m here. That’s why I want to get it down in writing because it might inspire someone else.”

Hopsin created a music series called “Ill Mind,” where he discusses everything from shallowness, to his complex relationship with God, to losing an old friend to drugs. “I just need you to be willing to journey into my Ill mind,” he says in Ill Mind of Hopsin 5.

We just might, if only for curiosity’s sake.

Hopsin leaves typical themes like drugs, violence and exploitation of women out of his music and allegedly does not partake in these things himself. “I want to be the type of artist where you can’t lose no matter what,” he said, citing that Eminem, Busta Rhymes, Dr. Dre and 50 Cent are a reason for this.

Hopsin, despite his cyni­cism for the industry, has an uncanny deftness in working it to his favor, using branding styles like his white contacts and unique lyrics to distin­guish himself from other rap­pers in the field.

Any musician who speaks out against the industry gains some intrigue, and Hopsin has many who are more than will­ing to lend an ear.

If social media is evidence of a fan base, Hopsin has over 12 million fans, according to Tim Marecki at PRWorks.

“I don’t care to please these industry people. I play by my own rules,” Hopsin said.

He believes rappers lose themselves to the industry music machine. “I’m going to get my music out there the way I want to do it. And the world’s going to know my name,” he said.

“I think that’s one of the big things where I found a way to crack the code without playing their game.”