Jazz program continues Ella’s legacy

Jazz legend Ella Fitzgerald would celebrate her 99th birthday on April 25 of this year. And here at CNU, our jazz program partly continues Ella’s legacy because of her unique connection to Newport News.

“Ella Fitzgerald was born in Newport News,” Dr. Kelly Rossum, director of the jazz program, said.

“Newport News is associated directly with Ella, same with New Orleans associated with Louis Armstrong. You know, Count Basie came from Kansas City. Many of these other musicians have these cities that they were born—New York City, Chicago—Where was Ella Fitzgerald born? Right here in Newport News. And of course, everyone is like: ‘Where is Newport News?’”

Rossum explained the closeness that the jazz program has with the Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation, a program Ella herself created for musical scholarships and grants. Because of Ella’s connection with Newport News, the Ella Foundation frequently supports CNU’s jazz program; a few students have direct scholarships from the Ella Foundation, among other things. “This last January, we took ten of the jazz majors to go perform at a national convention in Kentucky, and the Ella Foundation paid our registration fees for the festival,” Rossum said. “So it really matters that this is Ella’s birthplace. They are wonderful to us.”

The jazz program also has taken a leaf from Ella’s book and has become a formidable force in the Newport News community. They performed “all over,” according to Rossum. Some of their past performance venues include the Virginia Contemporary Art Museum, the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond and the Boys and Girls Club Fundraiser.

But the jazz program does much more than just perform. The energy and dedication of the students and faculty in the program has led to an interesting number of partnerships, both in and around the area and overseas. Locally, they partner with the Newport News Bar Association and the Peninsula Bar Association to host Jazz4Justice.

Around CNU, the jazz program has also partnered with art and animation classes. They were a part of the spring dance concert, where accompaniment players moved around with the dancers. This type of collaboration is important because it fosters community between artists around campus. “You get to see other people who are artists creating something,” Rossum said. “It’s not just musicians doing their little thing or dancers doing their thing—we’re all in it together, we’re all creating this soup of art.”

This collaborative spirit also extends beyond the country’s borders. As part of the Sister Cities of Newport News, the city is paired with Neyagawa, a city in Japan. The relationship between Neyagawa and Newport News has entered its seventh year. Last year, Rossum and his team travelled to Japan to perform jazz. On Monday, March 28, a delegation from Neyagawa visited CNU and returned the favor by listening to CNU’s “big band”—the jazz ensemble—and the jazz combo groups.

Jazz has been appreciated for almost 100 hundred years around the world, but it has recently seen a revival here in the United States. Rossum attributes the revival to the internet and global accessibility. “Since the 1950s-1960s, the United States hasn’t cared about Jazz. It used to be huge,” Rossum said. “But now this global information is shared. I think the United States is always looking out at the rest of the world to see what is cool. They’re looking out and saying: “Wow, the rest of the world is liking jazz, maybe we should?” So it’s really ironic, but I think it’s because the rest of the world has appreciated jazz for years and we’re looking at the rest of the world for culture and they’re looking at us.”

For Ella’s 100th birthday, Rossum promised a “big party and big concert” here at CNU. “We already have the date,” he laughed.