Keeping entertained the local way

The day you got your acceptance letter, you probably googled the area to see where the nearest movie theater chains and Starbucks were. If caffeine and a matinee are all that you need to sustain you, that’s cool, but if you’re looking for more eclectic ways to experience the (culinary) arts of Newport News, we’ve got you covered.

Close-by culture

When the school year gets going, the Ferguson Center is home to both the Ferguson and Falk art galleries. Right up the road, by The Mariners’ Museum, is the Peninsula Fine Arts Center. Together, these three galleries form a trifecta of art spaces. It’s not the Met, but it’s not bad.

Silver screen on a college dime

The Paragon in City Center (an eight-minute drive) does discount Tuesdays for CNU students. Tickets run for about $8, but if you don’t buy online, make sure to get there early; the luxury recliners will fill up fast.

For a more lively show

Check out the Peninsula Community Theatre. About a five minute drive from campus, PCT Live and its vintage theatre façade are home to plays year round. This season they’ll be running “The Music Man” July 29 – August 20, 2016, “Picnic” September 30 – October 16, 2016 and “A Southern Christmas Carol” December 2 – 18, 2016. Check out other details at pctlive.org

Beach better get my money

You’re on the coast now, so there are almost more beaches than there are Starbucks. Almost. Everyone knows about Virginia Beach, but if you’re aiming for less-commercial, hit up crowd favorites Yorktown or Huntington. Buckroe Beach in Hampton hosts all of the beauty with none of the boardwalk, and Fort Monroe is dotted with quaint cottages and lighthouses.

Summer Sno-days

Located about a mile from campus, Pelican’s SnoBalls offers many frozen treats, chief among them a $3 tower of shaved ice. They have 100 standard flavors, ranging from mojito to toothpaste (not joking), plus their flavors of the week. They operate until October, so there’s still plenty of time to win prizes for trying all 100 flavors.

Got me in chains

If you get homesick though, don’t worry. Newport News still has your old staples, all within a quick drive from CNU. Oyster Point is home to Diary Queen and Coldstone, Warwick is home to Rita’s Italian Ice, Dunkin’ Donuts, McDonald’s and Taco Bell, and there are three major movie megaplexes in the area, Regal, AMC and Paragon.

And naturally, there’s a Starbucks in every direction.