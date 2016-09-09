Leading with passion

Passion and dedication are not in short supply around the Ferguson Center of the Arts, and both these values seem to be embodied in its new executive director, Bruce Bronstein. “I am so indebted to this place and the people here,” he said. “I so believe in Christopher Newport University and its mission.”

Bronstein has an impressive resume to back his new position, including a considerable time spent as a booking agent and agent for the Big Apple Circus in New York City. He came to CNU in 2005, where he became Director of Communications under former Executive Director Bill Biddle. Bronstein, along with Biddle, who quickly became his mentor, helped open the concert hall for performances.

Being there since the beginning of the Ferguson’s transformation was deeply humbling and inspiring, according to Bronstein. “I think the Freeman Center was almost done, but [in those early days] the Ferguson Center was the first building that said: ‘This is what we aspire to be.’ It was the first proof of product, all of the promises of Paul Trible and all of these things that he was telling the community, now here was an example,” he said. “It wasn’t just words or pictures anymore, here was this building.”

The biggest change so far is that Bronstein no longer serves behind the scenes. Now, he is “in the driver’s seat.” But this excites rather than unnerves him. “This is my dream job,” he said and then recounted a memory about once hoping to open his own dinner theater. “What an incredible dinner theater, right?” he said, gesturing to his office.

While directing, Bronstein plans to build upon the solid foundation that Biddle has laid and with his strong marketing background, plans on strengthening existing partnerships and extending opportunities to collaborate beyond campus. While these are some of the goals, Bronstein was quick to point out that the strongest relationship should, and will be between the Ferguson and CNU students.

This is an area of particular importance to him. “Too often I feel like there are shows that students would enjoy, but somehow we haven’t quite gotten the message out to them,” Bronstein said. “I am someone who finds going to the arts to be transformative. I want others to have that experience. So when I hear that students didn’t know someone was going to be here, or decided to play video games instead of taking advantage of a five-dollar ticket, it breaks my heart. Because you’re not going to have this opportunity later on.”

With interesting and inspiring shows this season, everything from plucky brass band Lucky Chops to “RENT” to Jay Leno to the technological magic of Enra, Bronstein hopes to pique someone’s interest in at least one.

Besides closer collaboration, Bronstein also has an overarching goal to continue to build pride in the Ferguson Center and its ever-expanding presence on the peninsula while keeping a close eye on finances. “This is a business and I have a financial responsibility, so it’s always my goal, I’m a competitive person, to prove that I can be financially responsible and creative,” he said.

Creativity in the past has helped the Ferguson become a well-known venue. The motto of his time as Executive Director will be, in Bronstein’s words, “as artistically brilliant as financially responsible.” This year seems poised to be an apt mixture of both.

As the Ferguson Center continues to break new ground, the administration that makes it all possible values suggestions to help it thrive.

Any suggestions, comments, or questions regarding shows or operations of the Ferguson can be directed to [email protected]