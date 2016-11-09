Movie Review: Doctor Strange

The fourteenth movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe does not disappoint. Featuring Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock”, “The Imitation Game”) as neurosurgeon Dr. Stephen Strange, Marvel’s newest hero, is plunged into a mystic world where he must discover what is worth fighting for.

Using remarkable visual effects, the movie draws the audience into a strange world filled with sorcerers and spells. This emphasis on metaphysics distinguishes it from the more recent superhero movies.

However, with all the excitement and unique aspects of storytelling “Doctor Strange” is able to conjure, the film at times feels almost too similar to other superhero movies because it uses the same theme. In an oversaturation of superhero films, this poses a problem.

The visuals of “Doctor Strange” are stunning and unlike anything Marvel has produced before. The movie took realistic-looking CGI effects to a new level in many of the scenes, especially when the various characters are battling one another with their powers. This unprecedented level of special effects demonstrates the adaptability of the studio and their potential- even non-Marvel fans should be interested to see just what they will do next.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s portrayal of Stephen Strange is superb. Cumberbatch has demonstrated his incredible range by playing arrogant characters before, but creates a character audiences will dislike, feel sorry for and laugh with all in the same sitting.

Besides Cumberbatch, “Doctor Strange” also assembles cast members Chiwetel Ejiofor (“The Martian”, “12 Years a Slave”), Rachel McAdams (“Spotlight”, “Southpaw”) and Tilda Swinton (“Moonrise Kingdom”, “Chronicles of Narnia” series).

Despite this star-studded cast, McAdams as Christine Palmer, Strange’s almost lover and colleague, was underutilized in the movie. With the set-up of her intellect and motivation to help people, the director could have used her more.

Swinton, who played The Ancient One could have, despite her name, perhaps been portrayed more mysteriously and less of a cookie-cutter leader who made one bad deal that she regrets. Though some characters were underdeveloped, Ejiofor’s depiction of the sorcerer Mordo was excellent.

Even with the spectacular visuals and its unique superhero setting, “Doctor Strange” follows the same superhero origin storyline fans have come to expect: an ordinary person with an inflated ego receives superhuman powers and must overcome their arrogance to defeat an evil force.

This may be where the film is criticized the most as it lacks creativity and seems stuck in the traditional mold of an origins story. However, fans of superhero movies will appreciate this nonstop adventurous ride through and through. “Doctor Strange” is sure to open the possibilities for new Marvel superheroes in the years to come.

Audience members will be sure to enjoy this film and may even want to upgrade to the 3-D experience.