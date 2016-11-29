Movie Review: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find them

More than five years since audiences experienced the final chapter of the wizarding world of Harry Potter, writer J.K. Rowling (“Harry Potter” series) and director David Yates (“Harry Potter” movies 5-7) have created a new story.

Taking place in New York City during the Roaring Twenties, English wizard Newt Scamander played by Eddie Redmayne (“The Theory of Everything”) loses a briefcase full of magical creatures. Newt must find the beasts before any No-Majes (the American word for “Muggle”) notice. Along the way he meets an array of unlikely friends.

The film indeed shows beasts the adventure that ensues from trying to catch them, yet they may be one of the few fantastic elements in the movie.

Returning to the wizarding world is wonderful and watching spells being cast is exciting, but this new series seems unnecessary.

Rowling and Yates tried to make a stand-alone movie, and they are partially successful in that endeavor, but there are so many potential aspects for the plot to follow that it fails to successfully expand upon in the wizarding world.

Little depth is given to the storyline leaving audiences left wondering what could have been.

In Newt’s journey, he meets ex-Auror Tina and her mind-reading sister Queenie, along with prospective bakery-owner Jacob Kowalski, a No-Maj who unwittingly found himself part of the beast hunt.

However, we really never get to know these characters personally or have a minute to connect with them. They respond to on-screen action, but the characters themselves rarely drive the plot forward.

The special effects of the beasts are superb and realistic. Fans of Buckbeak, Fluffy and the Hungarian Horntail dragons from the original Harry Potter series will not be disappointed.

The film introduces an assortment of new beasts to admire like an invisible Demiguise and a Niffler, who has a habit of seeking out anything shiny. These beasts are included in fantastic scenes that audiences will be sure to enjoy and love.

All together the film is pleasant for “Potterheads” and fans of the original Harry Potter movies, but is not a memorable addition to the wizarding world.

The movie is certainly fun to watch at parts, but perhaps the wizarding world is best shown cinematically in the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry like the original series accomplished.