Movie review: Snowden

Hero or traitor?

That’s the question that engulfed America and the world in 2013 when former NSA and CIA employee Edward Snowden leaked thousands of pages of classified information.

The new film “Snowden” follows that story, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Inception, The Dark Knight Rises) as Edward Snowden and Shailene Woodley (Divergent Series, The Fault in our Stars) as his girlfriend Lindsay Mills. Filled with suspense and drama, “Snowden” captures the audience as government secrets unravel, forcing them to contemplate security-versus-privacy issues.

The film, though slow at times, follows Snowden’s life from Army soldier to NSA computer genius. Throughout this journey, Snowden and the audience gradually learn about the extensive surveillance and intelligence gathering programs the government has created.

Gordon-Levitt embodies Snowden seamlessly as he goes from discovering to understanding to acting on the intelligence information. Audiences themselves will ponder and ask what actions they would have taken if put in the same situations.

Director Oliver Stone (Platoon, JFK) shows the world Snowden’s personal sacrifices, however, at times seems a bit biased towards Snowden and either forgets or ignores the other side of the issue: security. With such an immense contemporary issue not only in America, but in the world, the film spends little time explaining the security aspect and how widespread intelligence gathering could be justified.

This no doubt will turn away some audience members and possibly discredit a movie which tries to take a complex issue (and various technical terms) and present it in a one-sided cinematic fashion.

Ultimately, “Snowden” is well casted and flows smoothly. The film, which runs two hours and fourteen minutes, could have been shorter, but still keeps the viewer’s attention.

Audience members will leave “Snowden” satisfied, however possibly a little disappointed that the film did not dive deeper into the issues surrounding privacy and security.