Mozart’s “Cosi Fan Tutte” gets a makeover

CNU’s only opera premieres this weekend and it promises to be an opulent spectacle. Mozart’s “Cosi Fan Tutte” has been adapted by OperaCNU in several ways for the student body and greater Newport News commu­nity.

While updated, the general story remains the same. The opera is a comedy that centers on two men called to war, only to return early to play a trick on their loved ones.

They decide to impersonate one another, confusing both their fiancés, loved ones and perhaps even the audience in the process.

Something unique to this performance is that the opera will be performed in English, rather than the original Italian, according to director Dr. John McGuire.

Through this change, McGuire hopes that the show will be more accessible to audience members and they can enjoy the themes without hurdling the lan­guage barrier. McGuire finds that Mozart’s comedies translate well into other languages while still maintaining the core message.

McGuire is also updating the setting and time period of the per­formance. The 18th century Naples has been replaced with the late 1960’s in a tidewater region.

McGuire wanted the opera to feel local so that audiences could adapt into the world that the char­acters inhabit. He also hopes that the modern costumes will help, rather than hinder, communica­tion of the jokes. McGuire notes that the modern time period is more fun and free, allowing a new sort of life into the opera’s theme.

Featuring a l ive chamber orchestra, the performers have the unique challenge of projecting their voices over the musicians.

This contrasts musical theater, where they have microphones and do not have to solely rely on their voices for amplification.

The show has two casts due to the large amount of females in the department.

The Friday, November 4th, and Saturday, November 5th casts fea­ture different students accompa­nying the characters in the opera.

Double cast ing the show allowed for a smoother rehearsal process as the actors could watch and work with each other simul­taneously.

Senior Stephanie Swift plays Despina, the maid who is onto the game that the two men are play­ing with their fiancés.

Swift describes her character as “you love her but you are not quite sure if you can trust her.”

This is the first opera that Swift has performed in during her time at CNU, and notes too that she’s excited to see how audience mem­bers will take to this ‘accessible’ adaptation.

Swift finds opera to be “a great art form that everyone will appre­ciate.”

The show is both a PLPPass­port and Honors event that is free to all students and five dollars for general admission.