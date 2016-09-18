Good things come in dozens: eggs, donuts, rejuventated comedy troupes….

If you’re looking for A Troupe Called Quest, you’re not going to find them. What you will find is Laugh Out, a group of twelve students built from the bones of ‘Quest prior to this school year. And they’ll be back on stage this Saturday with “Laugh Out Presents: New Name, Same Games,” featuring the majority of last year’s cast, plus a crop of new talent.

The troupe formerly known as ‘Quest has their reasons for the ideological and titular shift. “The [old] name was a really bad pun on a nineties rap group; it didn’t feel like a real comedy group name, it just felt like a silly pun,” says Laugh Out co-director junior Hogan Holt, adding that “with ‘Laugh Out,’ we went away from silly puns, and many of the members feel like it’s an actual name for a real troupe.”

Furthermore, the troupe’s previous leadership was the only one with a connection to the old name, “and now that he has moved on, it felt strange to be operating under that name,” says co-director senior Glenn Abernathy.

Abernathy, who has been with the troupe through all of its names and cast iterations, is looking forward to what Laugh Out will bring to campus. “Having been a teammate with every previous and current member, the thing I am excited for is the level of talent turnover we’ve had over the last few years. We’re really excited about the new members and the growth of members who have been around for a while…everyone in the group is someone I am confident in and have fun performing with.” And a strong team dynamic like that is poised to make “New Name, Same Games” a firecracker of a debut.

If you like what you see this Saturday and want to be a part of the fun, be advised that Laugh Out is always looking for new talent. Their subsidiary, the Improv Club, meets every Wednesday in the Crow’s Nest. And there’s not really an expiration on when you can wow them. “ We’re always really excited about the idea of new talent, regardless of how we receive it,” says Abernathy.

In the meantime, the talent they’ve already got on tap will be on display Saturday. As their new name implies, come prepared to laugh.