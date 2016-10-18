Out of the shadows, into healing

Shadows are often regarded as bad things—scary because of their intangibility, unnerving because of their incomprehensible nature. But on Oct. 25, shadows will transform into a powerful tool for sexual assault survivors to share their stories, begin their healing process and perhaps even repeal the falsities associated with sexual assault.

The Shadow Event, its theme being “secrecy is the enemy of healing,” is co-sponsored by CNU’s Where is the Line and Fear 2 Freedom, an organization spearheaded by Rosemary Trible.

Cori Ansick, president of Where is the Line, is quick to note that many others—from Event Staff to the Title XI Office—are involved in organizing this event as well because “everyone wants this to go well.”

It is the second step in what Trible terms the “triangle effect”—the first being watching the Emmy-winning “Be the Change” movie and the third being the Fear 2 Freedom’s Celebration night.

The Shadow Event will consist of seven speakers, all from CNU’s campus, who share their stories under the guise of shadows. Generally, counselors recommend the speakers, but many speakers individually reach out through social media. “We don’t go out and recruit,” Trible said. “We don’t want them to feel any pressure whatsoever to do this. This is a life moment, one of declaration that says ‘I will not let my past dictate my future.’”

Backlighting provides the speaker with anonymity as well as safety, according Ansick. “You get to feel safe behind that curtain knowing that no one knows who you are and you get to share your story,” she said. “For a lot of people, it’s the first time they’ve ever said it in their life.”

Musicians and poets add to the somber experience. During these artistic intermissions, the audience can write notes to each speaker, which are then collected and given to them.

Trible notes that many of the survivors use these notes as motivation. “Most of them said they read one every night and it is really such a blessing for them,” she said.

This event provides a path to healing because “college is a time to heal and get that healing you need,” according to Trible.

Telling their stories is also a powerful cathartic method for the survivors. This event also allows any audience member who may have been sexually assaulted as well the courage to come forward and share their story.

“It’s also good for the audience to just know that if this happened to them, they’re not alone and this isn’t an isolated incident,” Morgan Potts, public relations correspondent for Where is the Line, said.

This event is also important because it helps with prevention, intervention and awareness. According to Trible, one in five women and one in 33 men will be sexually assaulted during their four years of college. Zoe Williams, vice president of Where is the Line, notes the gravity of these facts.

“I think that people hear about sexual assault on big campuses and they hear it on the news and they don’t think it happens here,” she said. “It’s important for our campus to know that these are actual people, that it really happens, and not just in the past, but now.”

These types of events and both President and Rosemary Trible’s influence affect CNU’s policies on sexual assault. “I think with our university, because [President Trible] also feels so strongly about this issue it gives this whole university permission to come and be part of this and say: ‘This is who we are as a university and we care about this issue,’” she said. “And we want our campus to be safe.”