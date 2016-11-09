Overwhelming the unknown with passion

When most kids are in kindergarten, they are asked the most basic yet complicated question: what do you want to be when you grow up?

For most, the answer fell along the lines of princess, doctor, astronaut, cowboy, or ballerina. Sophomore Hannah Zwerner, cast member of “Almost, Maine”, was sure of her passion at this young age that she was going to be an actress.

Her first role was actually in kindergarten as Goldilocks. Zwerner’s love for acting grew, perhaps paradoxically, when during one of her scenes her wig fell off.

Instead of freezing up, she put her blonde wig back on and continued unshaken. “I think that right then I knew I wanted to get more involved with acting.”

Zwerner landed a role in “Almost, Maine”, the play consequently set in almost Maine. Every scene takes place at the same time: 9 o’clock on a cold winter night. Zwerner describes the play as magical realism, which blurs the lines between magic and reality.

The characters are authentic, so much so they could be modeled after people you walk by on the way to class, and each are changed by the events that occur during the performance. “’Almost, Maine’ is not supposed to be a ‘cute’ show, but it just plays with your heart throughout the entire show.”

Zwerner portrays three different characters, her favorite being Gayle, due to her bravery. “I see myself in all of the characters I portray, but that’s the job of an actor- to make even the most inhuman characters human.”

Zwerner has a lengthy process to get into character, which includes mapping out former relationships the character has had, and understanding their thoughts and feelings.

Gayle, for example, is equal parts passionate and impatient, and Zwerner has created a unique map for her compared to the other characters that she plays. For this particular show, Zwerner is thankful for the lack of information on each character.

While this might be unsettling to many actresses, Zwerner again demonstrates her strength during the unknown. She notes that there is freedom to work with and create who she thinks the characters are.

Zwerner also demonstrates her drive and motivation, particularly in the face of longer rehearsals as opening night draws closer. There is something within her, wanting to be better than she was the previous day, striving for new challenges and new lessons to learn from.

Her double majors in theater with a music and dance concentration and English illustrate this drive.

She is also a member of the sorority Gamma Phi Beta and the theater fraternity Alpha Psi Omega. Zwerner has a twin sister that she always forgets people don’t know about.

They look and act nothing alike, and though she loves her, getting them together might not be such a great idea, due to the slight mischief and laughter that inevitably follows.

“Almost, Maine” is her second CNU Theater production.

Being a Theater major comes with many struggles, but ones that are worth sticking it out for.

Zwerner has found that going down the easy path of giving up would not be as rewarding as working as hard as she can to excel in her passion.

“Learn from your mistakes and then strengthen yourself,” she said. “You’ll surprise yourself in the end with what you have accomplished.”