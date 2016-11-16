Slam Poetry comes to CNU

Lacey Roop embodies the saying that success can come from any place.

A two-time member of the Austin Poetry Slam team and top-scoring poet at the Individual World Poetry Slam, her empowering poems amplify the “marginalized voices” of those struggling with things like gender, sexuality and sexism.

After almost three years as her manager, Danny Mackey still finds himself “emotionally moved and inspired” whenever he sees her on stage.

When asked what sets her apart from other slam poets, he explains that her experiences give her “an authenticity that other poets just don’t have.”

But she didn’t start out this way.

Her path to poetry is unique because she started out as an undergraduate majoring in macroeconomics, studying for her exam at a café where an open-mic event was taking place.

She was so moved by the expression and emotion shared that night that she started writing her own expressive works. Eventually, she started participating in those open-mic nights, booking her own gigs, and her path seemed laid out from there.

Now, she performs regularly at various universities and musical festivals and is the author of her own full-length book of poetry, “And Then Came the Flood.”

Roop spends her free time reading and writing, drawing inspiration from individual moments and past reflections. “Writer’s block,” she says, “is just procrastination. Instead of doing nothing, it’s better to bring yourself back to your writer’s space.”

Her writer’s space, for example, consists of ambient or instrumental music and peace. Some of her favorite poets that she draws inspiration from include Tony Morrison and Virginia Woolf.

Despite her incredible talent with words and rhythm, Roop off-stage is much like most other twenty-year-olds. After shows, she enjoys getting comfy with a plate of nachos. Her favorite color is cobalt blue.

Over the phone, she was friendly, relaxed and just a fun person to chat with.

Among several musicians, speakers and spoken word poets, Lacey’s “passionate and emotional” words distinctly moved and captivated the CAB members, and they look forward to sharing a similarly memorable experience with the rest of CNU.

This will be Lacey’s first visit to Christopher Newport University, and CAB invites all-—poetry lovers and not— to join them in welcoming her to campus and listening to her expressive and fervent performance.