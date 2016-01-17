‘Star Wars’: the franchise reawakens

Star Wars is back and it is better than ever. I do not say that lightly, because while the original trilogy is still fantastic, the dialogue can be a little campy and the effects’ age can definitely be seen. The prequel trilogy is admittedly better with its effects and action sequences, but some of the dialogue is so bad it is cringe worthy.

Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens looked at the flaws of both trilogies and basically fixed them. The dialogue is well written, fresh, and surprisingly funny. Due to modern technology the action sequences are even better than what they were in the prequels.

The story introduces several new characters. The most important of these characters is Rey and Finn. Rey lives on the planet Jakku and spends her days scavenging for parts to sell from crashed battleships. Finn is a stormtrooper from the First Order, which is the new enemy in the film, but eventually abandons the first order because of ideological differences.

The story starts at a brisk pace and continues at this pace for most of the film without appearing to rush either. The film has been criticized because of its similarities to Episode IV: A New Hope. People have even gone as far as saying that it is a reboot of the original movie. This seems a little ridiculous to me because everyone who is a Star Wars fan complains about the prequel trilogy not being as good as the original trilogy and were begging for Episode VII to be more like the originals. So, when this movie came out and it has similarities to the original it is suddenly not as good of a movie? Some people are too hard to please no matter what you do.

Anyway, rant over, the movie is wonderfully entertaining and just so much fun to watch. I have not had this much fun at the movies in a very long time. If you haven’t seen it yet, do yourself a favor and go see it, and if you haven’t seen any of the Star Wars movies (Why are you still reading?) go watch those too. They are everything you want in a movie series and above all else, fun. Which is exactly what watching movies is all about.