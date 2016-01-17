‘Star Wars’: the franchise reawakens

Star Wars is back and it is better than ever. I do not say that lightly, because while the original trilogy is still fantastic, the dialogue can be a little campy and the effects’ age can definitely be seen. The prequel trilogy is admittedly better with its effects and action sequences, but some of the dialogue is so bad it is cringe worthy.
Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens looked at the flaws of both trilogies and basically fixed them. The dialogue is well written, fresh, and surprisingly funny. Due to modern technology the action sequences are even better than what they were in the prequels.
The story introduces several new characters. The most important of these characters is Rey and Finn. Rey lives on the planet Jakku and spends her days scavenging for parts to sell from crashed battleships. Finn is a stormtrooper from the First Order, which is the new enemy in the film, but eventually abandons the first order because of ideological differences.
The story starts at a brisk pace and continues at this pace for most of the film without appearing to rush either. The film has been criticized because of its similarities to Episode IV: A New Hope. People have even gone as far as saying that it is a reboot of the original movie. This seems a little ridiculous to me because everyone who is a Star Wars fan complains about the prequel trilogy not being as good as the original trilogy and were begging for Episode VII to be more like the originals. So, when this movie came out and it has similarities to the original it is suddenly not as good of a movie? Some people are too hard to please no matter what you do.
Anyway, rant over, the movie is wonderfully entertaining and just so much fun to watch. I have not had this much fun at the movies in a very long time. If you haven’t seen it yet, do yourself a favor and go see it, and if you haven’t seen any of the Star Wars movies (Why are you still reading?) go watch those too. They are everything you want in a movie series and above all else, fun. Which is exactly what watching movies is all about.
Adam
Puh-Leese! You have got to be kidding me! Star Wars Episode 7 was the worst reboot, episode 4 A New Hope-Rehash/Rip Off, emo-Kylo Ren, silly, over the top space Nazi, Gollum emperor impersonating, Social Justice touting, White male bashing, Feminist Propaganda Wagging, and Mary sue promoting piece of utter trash I have ever seen..I Will not be going to the movie theatre in the next installment, and will only rent it on Red Box for a buck. I was sorely disappointed in the plot being an exact rehash of the original movie. It lacked soul, and a score that could be remembered. The Hype has died down quicker then the prequels on this one, and we are all waking up from the drunken stooper that was a media driven blitz that continues to defend this piece of unimaginative crap. It took lots of people’s money, and made A Billion, yes.. but fool me once shame on you.. fool me twice.. Uhh.. not this time. Nope! This story arc, and movie franchise already is being panned and the news is out. Star wars Episode 7 will be the biggest regret any fan or Disney and the corporate hacks in their board rooms, and Jar Jar Abrams has ever done. The movie sucked. Plain and simple. Calling people racist/misogynist for not liking it, won’t work.. just like that was tried and used to shout down Obama Care dissenters..Face it people, more and more fans of the franchise are coming to notice, and realize now, that movie sucks