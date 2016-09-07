Ten movies to get you through your nights in

Got some downtime before the next event? In for an evening with your hall mates and worried that boredom will strike? Never fear, movies are here! Movies are integral elements to the college experience. Here are ten that will enrich, delight and stave off any boredom that threatens to sneak in.

Dead Poets Society

Robin Williams plays a teacher with unorthodox and creative teaching techniques who infiltrates an all-male prep school known for its strict adherence to rules and customs. This film features a cast of lovable characters and memorable quotes from classic writers like Shakespeare and Whitman. It poignantly demonstrates the values of cultural intelligence and the potential danger that comes from upsetting the status quo.

The Way

A beautiful movie about a father (Martin Sheen) hiking the legendary 500-mile Camino de Santiago after his son passes away attempting the same. This movie is filled with laughter, adventure and stunning views that may urge you to strap on your Chacos and explore this grand world for yourself. Or you can watch the misadventures of Sheen’s character and decide that it’s okay to fear the unknown.

(500) Days of Summer

This is not your conventional romantic comedy. Team up with Joseph-Gordan Levitt and Zooey Deschanel as they tackle the mystery that surrounds why every girl-guy relationship is pressured to turn into a romance. Complete with a charming indie wardrobe and quotable lines, this movie will delight as well as raise a valid question.

Love Actually

While this movie centers around the weeks leading up to Christmas, it can be watched at any time because of its relevancy. Follow eight different couples (and a colorful cast of characters played by the likes of Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley and Martin Freeman) as they are tested by the pre-Christmas frenzy.

This movie shows that love comes in all forms, from undying passion, to endearment, to that special bond between siblings and is bound to be relatable to at least one person in your friend group.

Also, for that Anglophile in everyone’s life, British accents abound.

Good Will Hunting

Matt Damon, Robin Williams and Ben Affleck all star in this witty tale about a young genius who struggles to reconcile his intellect with his underprivileged situation. With the ultimate theme being to believe in yourself, this movie is a perfect choice when you want to be inspired.

Also prepare to wish you that had someone like Williams’ character in your life.

The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants

This adorable, feel-good film reminds you that you can balance your home friends and new friends without compromising either. And it will do it in typical early 00’s fashion. This movie may help ease the anxiety that comes along with the college experience, where everything is new and unfamiliar and you would like nothing more than to have your high school friends with you again.

Bourne Legacy movies

Matt Damon stars in this three-part series about a mysterious spy named Jason Bourne who races to figure out his identity before his enemies and the U.S. government catch up with him.

Action-seekers will be more than satisfied with the fast-paced scenes and the succinct cinematography. Bourne also proves to be a likable character that you will root for through romance, fight scenes and everything in between.

Ratatouille

You thought you would get through this list without a Disney movie? Here comes a fun, cute movie featuring lovable characters like a gangly, uncoordinated chef who isn’t good at cooking, a handful of high personality rats and a comic villain. The theme of pursuing your dream no matter the cost is told through a well-paced storyline and great animation. Perfect for a lighter evening.

Groundhog Day

An oldie, but goodie. Follow Bill Murray’s tired and snarky character as he is forced to live the same day over and over again. Though despicable from the start, you’ll end up rooting for him as he falls in love, goes through self-evaluation and figures out the dynamics of this sleepy town in Pennsylvania. This movie is the perfect blend of comedy and drama.