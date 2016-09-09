The art of stage fighting

Christopher Newport’s drama department is showcasing an interesting class devoted to stage combat. Stage combat can be a necessary part of many different types of productions, and it must be done well if it is to be done at all. This 300 level course teaches the basics of hand-to-hand combat. This course is not only exciting, but also practical.

Dr. Gregg Lloyd, Associate Professor and Chair of the Theater and Dance Department, expressed what a “valuable skill” stage combat is to performers. Lloyd is a Certified Stage Combat Instructor, a title he received from the Society of American Fight Directors.

This prestigious accreditation shows the students that their professor cares deeply about their success, and wants to teach his students to the best of his ability. In addition, Lloyd also has black belts in Hapkido and Tang Soo Do- skills which allow him to present his students with a well-rounded approach to stage combat. Lloyd also explained that “the course instills confidence in the actor’s ability to move on stage.”

The course itself is comprised of theory and practical measures. Students begin by learning principles of stage combat, then move to completing drills. Finally, they “engage in dramatic scene work to which fight choreography may be applied” according to Lloyd. Students take incremental steps towards more advanced measures to keep them safe and make sure they are confident with the movements.

While the upcoming TheaterCNU programs don’t require stage combat, two of the shows from last year did. Most of the actors involved in the combat had taken a course in the area, which made the fighting seem more thorough and genuine. Lloyd explained that stage combat is often dramatically placed in “climactic moments” when the dramatic tension depends on the success of the stage combat. This was the case in Macbeth, which TheaterCNU staged last year.

There are many different types of stage combat, ranging from slapstick humor to sword battles. This class focuses more on hand-to-hand combat, but there is a class that follows titled ‘A Call to Arms’. This class focused on sword play, using either a rapier and dagger or a single sword.

One of the culminating tests happens when students are invited to test for the weapon certification, a title granted by the Society of American Fight Directors. Lloyd stated that this was his favorite class to teach, as he “love[s] to see students gain confidence in themselves and push themselves to master the techniques.”