The elephant in the room

We may be the last generation to see elephants in their natural habitat. Multiple international conventions and efforts of nongovern­mental organizations (NGOs) have attempted to slow this steamroll, but their efforts have been futile. This is a world-wide problem and many in the U.S. are responding to it.

“The WildLIFEProject,” a new exhibit in the Chrysler by Wendy Maruyama, combines glass, wood and sensory elements to create a humble, but poignant, show that emphasizes the pride and strength of elephants but also their difficult struggle against poaching and human expansion.

Elephants in Peril

It took two years, 7 million dol­lars, 90 scientists, 18 African coun­tries and almost 10,000 hours to determine that the population for elephants in the African savannah hovers around 350,000.

This is the landmark work of the Great Elephant Census (GEC), who sought elephant population num­bers not by computer models, but by personally counting elephant herds from the air. According to the founder of GEC, Paul Allen, the number they found is much lower than previous estimates and pro­vides a baseline for future conser­vation research.

“What we learned is deeply disturbing,” Allen said in a press release. “Armed with this knowl­edge of dramatically declining ele­phant populations, we share a col­lective responsibility to take action and we must all work to ensure the preservation of this iconic species.”

Part of sharing this ‘collective responsibility’ means understand­ing the situation that the elephants are facing. In 1979, there were around 1.3 mi l lion elephants, according to GEC estimates. The ivory trade has caused this sudden decline over the past 30 years.

Many African and Asian coun­tries still use ivory or “white gold” for everything from piano keys to jewelry to decorations. Because ivory is considered a symbol of pres­tige, those who bring ivory home are not considered hunters; they are heroes.

The need for percep­tion of high status supersedes the gruesome images of bloody ivory and faceless elephants. However, public approval of this practice is declin­ing in many European countries and the United States.

The 1990 Convention on Interna­tional Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) was a direct result of this cultural tension. The agreement, signed by 182 countries, tried to dissuade ivory usage by banning the interna­tional trade altogether.

However, CITES also kicked up a flurry of opinions on whether or not this actually stems the slaughter of elephants or not. So far, dissents are winning. Part of the problem is that CITES does not enforce domestic ivory trade, so poachers can con­tinue unfettered.

While NGOs and other interna­tional organizations campaign to establish clear rules on the ivory trade, elephants are at the mercy of avid poachers.

‘The Wildlife Project’

This frustration at the failed ivory ban led Maruyama, a long-time fur­niture maker, to switch to the more delicate medium of glass for “The Wildlife Project”

“Glass was important for this project because it’s a fragile material,” Mar­uyama said. “The elephants are in a very delicate and frag­ile situation. It’s a perfect anal­ogy.”

There are three main fea­tures of this exhibit: the glass box dominating the center of the room filled with glass tusks, five elephant heads made of wood and book binding and a bell that sounds every 15 minutes, honor­ing the passing of an elephant. It’s a somber, but enlightening experience.

Maruyama hopes this exhibit will bring about an awareness on wildlife and their often precari­ous situations. “Another thing is to bring people back to their con­nectivity with animals. And how they need human help, rather than have humans destroy the environ­ment,” she said.

She notes that creating this exhibit was therapeutic in a way. “Making the elephants was kind of metaphorical too, because I felt like I was trying to fix the problem by stitching them together.”

In a beautifully balanced way, Mar­uyama’s exhibits showcase both the frustration and sadness of the situa­tion, but also the charm and resilience of elephants.

“I love animals of any kind, and I started reading about the crisis of the elephants being poached along with a bunch of other animals like the rhinoc­eros and the pangolins, but the elephant was the most iconic,” Maruyama said. “Most people know what an elephant is and can identify with them.”

While the exhibit was started over two years ago, Maruyama quickly real­ized she needed some personal experi­ence with elephants.

So she visited Africa to see “the animals in their real environment.” Working with just pictures became frustrating. “That was a really great experience. I have a better understand­ing of the scale,” she said.

The scale is reflected in both the elephant heads and the tusks. The four elephant heads all represent different NGOs associated with elephant conser­vation and care. There is also another life-sized elephant head on the second floor named Satao, modeled after a real elephant that was killed before Maruy­ama finished the rendition.

