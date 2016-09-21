The finesse behind British accents

Plays are often hailed as successes if they combine effective acting and stage props and nothing goes terribly wrong with the lighting or mics. Another facet to notice in TheaterCNU’s upcoming production “Major Barbara” is the cast’s mastery of the British accent.

There are two packets that are handed out to the cast: one on received pronunciation (or “RP”) and one on the cockney accent, depending on their character.

And the cast isn’t just watching Downton Abbey to become experts at learning the British accent, they have a dialect coach, Professor Julian Stetkoyvch. However, Stetkoyvch will be quick to say that he is much more of a guide than a teacher. While he did a lot of research and compiled materials, “it’s up to the actors to do a lot of the work themselves,” he said.

Three things he guides the cast in are the standard sound differentiation between British and American, the musical differences between the language and placement of the dialect in their mouths. But first, this learning starts by handing each of the cast members a script and “it becomes their job to go through their script and mark for themselves the sound changes. So that’s their homework. It’s not my job to go through the script and tell them how to say every word. Also, there might be some words that come to the actor naturally and they don’t have to think about,” Stetkoyvch said. “And then it’s up to me to re-listen to them and start fine tuning it.”

Stetkoyvch guides the cast through understanding the difference between the rhythm of the language. “We all have different musicality or rhythm in the way we speak certain dialects and you know it when you hear it,” he said. “And that’s what makes it feel authentic, even if some of the sounds end up being wrong. So the British have their own, especially the RP one. I had a teacher who called it ‘rattle rattle bing.’ They rattle through their words and they bing on the operative words.” Stetkoyvch underscores the importance of this difference by commenting that Americans stress every single word in a sentence. For Americans learning a British accent, this change is essential. “You’ll never sound British if you’re stressing every word in the sentence,” he said.

British accents also are placed more forward in the mouth, so don’t be surprised if some of the higher class characters in the production have more pursed lips than usual. Placing more intent on the teeth and lips, Stetkoyvch notes, will end up with someone sounding “a little different than we do.”

With only a six week rehearsal, the cast has to simultaneously learn their lines and their accents. However, this is more helpful than stressful. Besides learning it “the British way,” the cast also has the opportunity to flesh out their character as they learn the script.

Each character has a subtly different accent that reflects their standing in British society, and the cast is mostly new to this level of language learning. “It’s been a lot of fun, it’s been very difficult as well,” senior Jonathan Holcomb said, referring to the simultaneous learning processes. “My character is different from any character I’ve ever played before and I’ve also never done this accent before so it’s basically building from the ground up. It’s been very interesting, a lot of work, especially because my character is the British version of a redneck in terms of dialect and it’s almost impossible to understand the way he speaks.”

For Holcomb, his character’s speech was written phonetically and made it difficult to understand what the character was saying. Holcomb had to interpret what Shaw meant for his character to say and that can be tedious. “So it was almost impossible to read and to understand,” he said. “Like our first reading, I was like: ‘I’m just saying sounds at this point. I don’t even know what I’m saying.’”

However, careful disentangling of the language has heightened Holcomb’s appreciation for his character, even though this interpretation process takes much of his already limited time. “I don’t sleep a lot,” he said, laughing. “But it’s fine. You find time. There’s always time. For something that you love so much, like acting is clearly what I want to do the rest of my life. I never worry about finding the time because I’m going to do it no matter what.”

Junior Hogan Holt echoed similar sentiments. “It’s certainly a new thing. I’ve never acted with an accent,” he said. “Now I can put on my resume ‘posh British accent’ and it’s fun getting these inflections down.” Holt is also the dramaturg of the production and has gained a new appreciation of this production through his research.

A bit of his research involved understanding the playwright himself, the time period, history of the Salvation Army and of the cockney accent. “It’s amazing to see the range in British, how English people say their words,” he said. “It’s so interesting and so fascinating and I love that.”