The healing power of art

When you first hear the words “art therapy,” you probably think it’s some scholarly term for “normal” art. After all, most art in museums or galleries has been therapeutic at one point, usually stemming from personal struggles the artist has dealt with. However, art therapy is much deeper and personal – or, as the case might be, impersonal – than that.

Art therapy is defined in the dictionary as “a form of psychotherapy involving the encouragement of free self-expression through painting, drawing, or modeling, used as a remedial activity or an aid to diagnosis”. If you’ve ever filled in parts of your “adult” coloring book during the free hour before your next class, you’ve engaged in art therapy. But it isn’t purely recreational. Art therapy is also medical and has helped hundreds of thousands of people in the United States heal from physical and emotional problems as well as encourage self-discovery and emotional growth. It has been especially useful in child psychology, as most younger patients have limited speaking skills and are better at visual expression than vocal.

Three of Christopher Newport’s past Studio Art majors: Nicolas Denson, Michelle Vaughan and Julia Willinger, will display works concerning art therapy in a special exhibition currently displayed in the Ferguson Hall Gallery.

For Julia Willinger, who just started her second year at Eastern Virginia Medical School with hopes of becoming a children’s art therapist, taking part in the show was a fantastic opportunity to showcase her work and teach people about art therapy. “Last fall, I heard about the exhibition being under consideration from Professor Harris and Jodie, who’s in charge of the gallery. I was contacted mid-spring that it was happening, and that they wanted some of my art in it,” Willinger said. “For the gallery, I picked out some of my pieces and worked on making others. I think it’s a really wonderful exhibition because not many people know what art therapy is.”

Art therapy was a perfect career for Willinger because it combined two of her biggest passions. “I’ve been into art since I was a toddler; I took classes throughout school, and it was one of my biggest passions,” she said. “My other passion was helping people and supporting my friends. About halfway through high school, I discovered art therapy, which combined my love of art and helping others, so it was perfect.”

Willinger’s art, mainly inspired by the outdoors and her personal discovery as an art therapist, has changed in composition since her time as an undergraduate student. “In all my art I made growing up and through CNU, I mainly used oil paints,” she said. “And at EDMS, I experienced different varieties of art and really got into 2D mixed mediums. My primary medium is weavings, but I also make 2D pieces using mixed media.”

It’s some of these weavings and mixed media pieces that have been chosen and displayed in the exhibition, which she couldn’t be prouder of. “I’m most proud of my weavings, particularly the larger one; I did that piece as a culmination project for the EDMS Medical School Art Therapy and Counseling Program,” Willinger said. “I worked on it sporadically throughout the year. It starts out dark, but as it builds upwards it becomes more colorful. I feel that it shows my personal development as an art therapist and a representation of my developing art therapist identity.”

Despite the emotions and experiences Willinger had when creating her art, she doesn’t want her pieces to make obvious statements and be open to interpretation. “I hope that viewers can enjoy the aesthetics of the art by looking at it,” she said. “And take it in for what they do notice in front of them. I hope they find meanings out of it in their own sense and interpret it in their own ways.”