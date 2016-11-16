The magic of “Almost, Maine”

The small town of Almost, Maine, is riddled with the same problems that even those in big cities are subject to (though perhaps with a bit more snow).

In TheaterCNU’s production of John Cariani’s “Almost, Maine,” the audience’s hearts break and are mended right alongside the residents of this town on a cold Friday night in the middle of winter.

As each of the nine stories unravel, the audience too finds itself carried along through the night to watch some shooting stars out by the lake, and even to see the aurora borealis in a stranger’s yard.

“Almost” plays with heartstrings and brings both tears of sorrow and joy.

Though there is no central plot, the brutal honesty of the stories reflects the patterns of life, especially dealing with love found and lost.

The play, like a spider web, has little threads connecting everything rather than a straight line. Everything interweaves.

Though you can’t see it when you look closely, the bigger picture is one that everyone can relate to: no one lives a life where they’ve reached absolute happiness or despair.

The cast did a fantastic job of bringing the story to life.

Although they were small in numbers—only six actors were in one show—they were big in talent and personality.

This is evident as they travel across the stage, keeping the audience in the palm of their hands.

If you haven’t already, I suggest going to see it this upcoming weekend. The romantic comedy will give you the chance to watch as love is lost, found and confounded, and, as junior Hannah Czarnaski wrote, “perhaps for the first time in [your] lives, see the Northern Lights…well, Almost.”