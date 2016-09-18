The piano man

The clatter of silverware, the soft murmur of voices, and coursing underneath it all, the stylings of then-freshman pianist Alex Bukovich. It’s a donor reception for the Ferguson Center, and after the CNU Jazz ensemble was double-booked, Bukovich was tapped last minute to entertain the donors before Frank Sinatra Jr.’s concert later that evening.

He is used to playing in the auditory anonymity of wedding receptions where people are too preoccupied to really notice the music, but over the course of the dinner a hostess approaches Bukovich and tells him that not only were the donors listening, but they were impressed.

“The vice president of CNU, Bill Brauer, asked me to perform a solo,” Bukovich recalls now. “I did a Chopin piece—not jazz, but still a virtuosic piece that would be kind of showy.”

Bukovich buried himself in the music, and when he looked up, Frank Sinatra Jr. himself was perched against the piano. “He told me ‘I haven’t heard that piece played that well since Arthur Rubinstein played it.’ And [Rubinstein] is a very famous concert pianist, so that meant a lot to me.”

Perhaps the only comparison that would mean more to Bukovich is one to his idol Billy Joel. “I started playing at age eight when I heard the song ‘Piano Man’ on the radio at a family reunion,” Bukovich says. “Everyone was singing along so I thought I’ll just teach myself how to play it on the piano—and on the harmonica too—so everyone could sing along with me.”

Billy Joel is definitely one of Bukovich’s inspirations, but early on, a competitive edge is what kept him going. “My sister took up piano, too, and I didn’t enjoy [playing] piano yet, so it became about being better than my sister.” When his sister eventually pursued other interests, Bukovich found that he actually enjoyed what he was doing. In fact, music became his escape once he took up cross country running in high school.

Here at CNU, Bukovich will be rejoining the cross country team this month, as soon as he heals from a pelvic injury. And he’s glad to be back because these days, in an interesting twist, running is now his escape from music. “In high school running stressed me out, and music was my escape. Now, running is my escape from music because music is what I have to do.”

Bukovich is a double major—piano performance and music composition, and now piano takes up three hours a day, every day. “Because you’re not going to get any better if you don’t practice, and your professors can tell if you really practiced or not.”

And there’s still cross country practice to be had. A typical day in Bukovich’s life looks like this: Wake up at 6 a.m. every morning for cross country practice, classes 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. solid because music majors take around eleven classes. Follow that with more cross-country practice at 3 p.m., dinner, and three hours of piano. How does he manage all that? “I ended up buying a Keurig.”

Bukovich certainly has the drive to make his dreams come true, so don’t be surprised to see him filling concert halls or stadiums (his dream career: The Next Billy Joel).

According to Bukovich, however, “As long as I’m playing I think I’ll be happy. I actually gave beginner piano lessons over the summer, and I found myself really enjoying teaching. I’d always been ‘Ugh, I don’t want to be a teacher,’ but it was actually really cool passing down the knowledge I’d obtained from many experienced players.”