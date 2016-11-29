Themes of loss and inspiration

Two new exhibits inhabit the Ferguson Hall and Falk Galleries, each with messages told by different sources-—students and teachers respectively. But perhaps what they both have in common is a sense of identification and of increasing awareness of emotions through visual elements.

“Formations:” For the students, by the students

“Formations” includes student works from Professor Greg Henry’s sculpting class and Professor Christi Harris’ drawing and painting classes. In Harris’ classes, the students work on drawing form and painting techniques. All of the artwork are by students from this semester. “We needed a show for the hall gallery,” Harris said. She is quick to clarify this was not out of desperation, but to provide an opportunity for students to showcase their work. “It’s just to let people know what we do in our classes,” she said. “Some of these things are hard to show otherwise. We have bulletin boards but you can’t pin a sculpture to a bulletin board.”

Junior Allie Hanscom has four pieces in the exhibition. In accordance with the class schedule, the pieces include one with an additive charcoal technique, one of a painted metallic box and a still life using a “dichromatic color scheme,” according to Hanscom, who is excited to see her work in a gallery show.

She also hopes this gallery will inspire others to pursue their own art. “Since it’s work that we’ve done in class, maybe just to see how art can take many different forms,” she said. “And also just inspiration for others who are thinking that they’re not great artists, that they can do art too. We’re learning, just as much as everyone else.”

Lifelong Learner Rhonda Hughes came back to school after leaving her job as a Chief Financial Officer of a mechanical contracting corporation in Maryland “to pursue a dream.” Hughes wanted to join Harris’ classes because she wanted to be an artist when she was younger. Seven pieces in the exhibit will be hers: four paintings and two charcoal drawings. Like Hanscom, Hughes wants this exhibit to raise awareness of the diversity of the arts. “I hope they get excited to see what is emerging from the College of Fine Arts in regards to visual arts. There are some very talented students who are creating such interesting work,” she said. “CNU is in such a great area to be able to attract more artists.”

Professor Henry leads a class on sculpting, with a majority of the work focusing on a student’s interpretation of themselves. In the class, the students “isolate different tastes, bring them together in one sculpture” and are encouraged to “think about who they are,” according to Henry. “It’s more about internal and external investigation of the self,” he said. Students then create abstract sculptures based on what they find.

“There Need Not Be Relic”

Rebecca Silberman, Dymph de Wild and Corinne Diop, three visiting artists and art professors from JMU who call themselves “Metal Shed CoLab” provide “There Need Not Be Relic,” an exhibition in the Falk Gallery inspired from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “Housekeeping.” Their works are “a collaboration of different kinds of photography: digital prints, monoprints, tintypes and peephole installations,” according to gallery manager Jodie Gordon. “Housekeeping” follows the story of two orphan girls who are raised by a cast of family members. While the immediate story dangerously teeters on the verge of comedy, Robinson interweaves loss, the reality of adulthood, transcendentalism and “the dangerous and deep undertow of transience,” according to the book summary, that balances the story. “It’s the most beautiful book,” Silberman said. “It’s so evocative and just so wonderful. I feel like it gets into what our inner lives really are—they’re sad and at times a little lonely but it does it in such a way that the language is elevated.” Silberman never thought that sharing this book with two other co-workers would begin a connection almost as intimate as those in the book. “It just seemed like a really good fit for framing a project for the three of us,” Silberman said. “We did all of our own work very privately in our own studios and then brought it together for this exhibition.”

Silberman wanted to tease out further revelations on domestic life. “Domestic life in a way is very mundane, but also potentially the most meaningful material in our lives,” she said. “So for me, my project was based off of my grandmother’s house.” In her artist’s statement, she remembers a stack of books in her grandmother’s house before it was torn down. Her work for this exhibit takes on an “endless metal book represented in individual shrine or house-like passages,” she said. There are also small casts of her grandmother and her children. These are all made with salvaged items made from her grandmother, who was a sculptor.

Art in Loss

For de Wild, the art in her exhibit follows the feelings of cleaning out the house after the death of a loved one.

In the novel, the two orphans are stranded out in the woods and build a lean-to shelter to survive through the night. De Wild copied that structure and spent some time in it during the winter, “enduring strong wind gusts” and examining the themes of transience and survival that Robinson mentions in her book.

“With the pureness of the night, signs of comfort would make room for uncertainty, aloneness, stillness, susceptibility and for memory, later to be followed by an unattached strength and openness for fresh thoughts and ideas,” de Wild said.

Silberman notes that de Wild grasps onto something delicate about loss that people either don’t realize or don’t want to admit. There’s strength involved in loss. “[De Wild’s work] is really right on the edge of something amazing, beautiful and sad,” she said. “But hopeful. And that’s how she writes about it as well.”

Diop understood these feelings of loss from another angle: the paint cans she used to decorate many rooms in her past houses. She notes the inconclusiveness of living. People pack and move, boxes get worn down, memories flicker and all through this people try to hold onto objects because they hold memories. These aren’t even about the paint cans or the boxes that hold them, but what they represent. “They are about shelter,” she said.

Through all of this, the three artists wanted a chance for their passion to be articulated in a visual message. “What we hope people take from it is just to treasure your immediate surroundings,” Silberman said, and there’s almost a note of desperation in her voice when I spoke to her over the phone, for people to know, to understand.

“And that’s everything—the people, the places, because that’s the stuff that maybe you don’t realize how connected you are to it, but of course you are connected to it.”