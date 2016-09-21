Top-tier collaboration

Between Jazz 4 Justice, the annual Swing Dance, the Family Weekend showcase, multiple concerts for Holiday Happening, PFAC’s Artini Event, and various concerts both in and around CNU, the jazz ensemble has demonstrated its ability to mature quickly. They will add one more event to their repertoire this weekend when they play with internationally recognized trumpet players and U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Band.

“We’ve worked with professionals many times, but not an entire band full of professionals and five soloists before,” Dr. Kelly Rossum, the director of the jazz ensemble said. While the band has played with many military bands around the area before, they have yet to perform with this specific professional jazz band.

While it might seem uncommon to have trumpet players along with a jazz band, Rossum explains that it is actually a normal practice. He hopes this event will bring back the classic days when jazz and trumpet were heard together. This duo dates back to Doc Stevenson’s time on the Tonight Show, leading the band with a trumpet.

“Every night, all across America, everyone would hear Doc play the trumpet. This is kind of the result of what Doc did with those bands. Everybody is just so excited to hear a big band with trumpet players out front,” Rossum said.

This concert will feature two big bands on stage at the same time, which is an unusual arrangement. Each trumpet player will have the opportunity to perform with the support of each band. Another unique feature is that Rossum knows all of the trumpet players personally from “different trumpet activities all over the world,” he said. One of the trumpet players for the performance is Rossum himself. “I still perform quite a bit, that’s what I do, but it’s rare that I get to play what I do here on campus,” he said.

This event also will highlight the talent of the jazz ensemble and serve as both a promotional and educational tool. “I think they don’t know how rare this is,” Rossum said, referring to the student’s expectations of this event. “They will be playing with a group of absolute professional jazz musicians on the same stage at the same time playing the same song. Sitting three feet away from them in some cases watching them. It’s going to be great,” he said.

“Our students are doing really well, especially since it’s September and we just got off of the ground. We also have a lot of new students in that band. Well, here we go.” ν