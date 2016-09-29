Undiscovered Music: Dot 22

Pop rock is by no means an underrepresented genre of music, occupied by big name bands such as Fall Out Boy and Maroon 5. But there is more to pop rock than just the ‘giants’­— those we see plastered on billboards and maybe played a bit too frequently on the radio. However, there is a smaller side, whose names cycle around certain circles, who can only be found if you care to look. One such band is Dot 22.

Dot 22 was formed in 2011 with members Alex Crain (guitarist/vocalist), Aaron Sanders (drummer), and Vivian Zingleman (bassist/vocalist). 2012 marked the release of their first EP “White Noise,” which received radio airplay in Atlanta and about 50,000 hits on YouTube, though it cannot be found on either YouTube or iTunes anymore.

The next year, they began working on another EP, “Bottle Rocket Romance,” which was released in 2014. Their newest release, titled “Maybe There’s Something Wrong”, became available in April of 2016.

Several months prior to the release, the band announced that they were on an indefinite hiatus as all three band members joined with Nick Peña and Alex Peebles, two other rock singer/songwriters to form a band called The Everyday Anthem.

Now what sets Dot 22 apart from all the other pop rock hopefuls? Catchy hooks and strong, driving guitars seem to be a staple of the genre, so there needs to be something else that keeps Dot 22 from being another face in the crowd. Though they had a relatively short run of their own before joining another band, Dot 22 quickly established themselves as different because they have a unique energy that pervades their music, keeping everything vivacious with a beat that keeps you tapping your foot.

In their slower songs, like “About Getting Older”, the vocals are pure and striking, driving over the top of the guitar in a wave that crashes over the listener, while in more upbeat songs, like “Poison”, the baseline drives the music steadily forward and the vocals are more rough and real.

Lyrically (though this can only be proven for “Bottle Rocket Romance” because those are the only lyrics that have been published), they speak of the age old topics of love and growing up, but they do it in a unique way that adds a new consideration of the subject.

Song suggestions for those who appreciate a good pop rock drive are “Hello Possibility” and the aforementioned “Poison”, while if you are looking for a slower song to contemplate life to, check out “About Getting Older” and “This is Love”.

The sky seems to be the limit for Alex, Aaron, and Vivian, and any fans of theirs should be excited to see what they accomplish in The Everyday Anthem, and Dot 22, if they ever return to it.