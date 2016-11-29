“Where Christmas Shines the Brightest”

Christmas season scarcely leaves time for recuperation from Thanksgiving and bursts onto the scene boasting lights, plenty of holiday characters and shopping. Busch Gardens offers all of this and more at its annual Christmas Town.

With the tagline as “Where Christmas Shines Brightest,” Busch Gardens attempts to distinguish itself from other Christmas-themed activities by appealing to the diversity of its customers.

“It’s just a magical time to come to this particular place because when we get in here with all of the lights and the smells and the sounds, it’s just a really great time that has become a tradition for a lot of people,” Senior Production Manager Phil Raybourn said.

Though Christmas Town has only been operating since 2009, Busch Gardens has created an enticing site for many.

They create this tradition through photo-op areas, an extensive “Kidsiderate” area and shows, including this year’s ice show “Twas the Night.” This included world champion skater Elvis Stojko, according to Nathan Warters, Associate Manager for Communication for Busch Gardens.

Two roller coasters, Verbolten and Tempesto, will be open during Christmas Town along with over 20 other rides, according to the press release.

Rudolph’s Winter Wonderland will have Rudolph himself from the television Christmas special along with some of his iconic friends. New to the park this year is the Sesame Street of Forest Fun, where children can enjoy a “Very Furry Christmas,” according to the press release, with Elmo, Cookie Monster and other favorites. Busch Gardens also hopes to provide a market for shoppers.

The Stocking Shop offers the chance for perhaps last-minute purchases from a unique site.

Each village is decorated according to that country’s traditions, such as angels in Italy and traditional decorations in England and Scotland villages.

“Each kind of village has its own unique qualities that I think speaks to a lot of different guests. So depending on what you prefer, I think there’s something here for you,” Raybourn said.

Decorating the park was no easy feat. Busch Gardens boasts more than 8.2 million lights in the park during Christmas Town.

This number makes them the largest and brightest Christmas display in all of North America.

It took three weeks to decorate the Polar Pathway, with 1.2 million lights in it alone. More than 1,400 live trees were brought into the park from Glengary Tree Farm in Amissville, Va. and over eight miles of garland will be used to decorate Christmas Town.

Besides ensuring that the park is well-decorated and inviting, something that seems important to the leadership at Busch Gardens is amplifying the inclusivity factor.

“We tried to speak to both the secular and non-secular aspects of Christmas. But we’re not afraid to call it Christmas Town. You know, we didn’t call it ‘Holiday Town’ or anything like that,” Raybourn said. “I think we have something for everybody and we have everything from the angels in Italy with the beautiful lights and the manger scene to Holiday Hills.”

Christmas Town runs through Jan. 2 and is open on select days from 2 p.m to 10 p.m.