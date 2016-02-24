Being black at CNU

Black students still struggle to find a voice half a century since the Civil Rights Era came to a close. From the University of Missouri to Princeton, black students in higher education grapple with challenges found at predominately white institutions (PWI).

CNU is considered a PWI too. CNU’s student population is about 75 percent white, in comparison to the 8 percent of students who are black according to the State Council for Higher Education in Virginia. This discrepancy, according to some prominent black students on campus, creates an unfavorable environment for their black peers.

This spectrum ranges far and wide, as some black students may feel that they are totally included where others may feel like outcasts.

“We have value, we have experiences, we have minds, we have things to contribute to this society and to this campus; we have [perspectives] that the majority doesn’t,” sophomore Antonia Comfort, president of Black Student Union (BSU), said.

Comfort thinks that, as a whole, black students don’t have much of a voice on campus. She does think that as an individual she has a voice, but attributes that to her position as the head of an organization. Being president of BSU, “I am able to voice my opinion more so than the average Black student that is not involved in other things,” she said.

“Personally, I feel that I have a voice on campus, I don’t necessarily think it’s true for everyone else, but I think it’s because I have been able to establish myself on this campus and the value that others see in me has allowed me to have a voice,” senior CJ Stanford, vice president of Alpha Phi Alpha and a CNU student ambassador, said.

Stanford said that it is a must for black students to establish themselves on campus if they are looking to be heard. Conversely, senior Quinton Pace, president of Student Diversity and Equality Council (SDEC), thinks black students have several options for having their voices heard. Black student involvement on campus must increase to increase the voice of this minority, he said.

“We have many outlets at the university for students of color to really voice their concern,” Pace said. He suggested membership in organizations like SDEC and BSU as avenues to raise awareness and create a more diverse and socially accepting campus.

The question of whether black students are noticed on campus is another issue to be considered outside of capacity to be heard.

“For people that do not know me, I don’t even think I’m noticed on this campus, Comfort said. “I feel that if did not have a class with me or knew me personally, then we are walked by on this campus. We are the minority so we are not given that second thought.” On the other hand, Quinton Pace believes that his peers perceive him well. “I feel that in some form or another students know me; they have seen my face, they know what I do or they know of me,” Pace said.

Stanford said he embraces whatever perception is given. “I like being a minority and a black male on this campus because I think a lot of times within the media they try to portray our image in a certain light that’s not always positive. So, I like providing a positive representation on this campus,” Stanford said.

“Looking at African American students, they don’t walk around with confidence. You earned a spot here, you pay the same amount, own it!” Pace said.

“We’re not going anywhere, we’re here to stay, we’re leaders, we do well in the classroom, don’t look for us to be the little people on campus! Expect us to do well! Expect us to succeed! Expect to see us in different organizations! Expect us to take huge leadership roles! Don’t be shocked when you see a Black Student Assembly president! Don’t be shocked when you see a Black SDEC president! Don’t be shocked when you see a Black Captains Log editor! Don’t be shocked when you see people of color taking what’s theirs and owning it,” Pace said.