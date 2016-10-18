Take advantage while you can

Students who were walking though the DSU on the night of Oct. 13, may have noticed that the Ballroom was completely at capacity.

The reason behind this massive influx of people was that New York Times best-selling author, producer and filmmaker Adriana Trigiani came to speak at a free event hosted by the Virginia Public Literary Consortium.

While the Ballroom was nearing the point of becoming standing room only, the number of CNU students in attendance could have most likely been counted on one hand.

So how is it that a free event on our own campus fails to attract more students? The sad truth of the matter is that a lot of students aren’t getting as involved as they could.

I have been to multiple events where they consider just a couple non-club members showing up a success—a fact I find extremely disheartening.

College is a time where you should expand your horizons, but it’s easy to let the numerous opportunities afforded to us slip by without fully taking advantage of them.

I challenge you to name a place where you can hear a New York Times best-selling author speak one day, meet an individual who argued in front of the Supreme Court the next and then speak to a leading scholar or figure in your major or career path.

CNU has students who I know have enough talent to make it on Broadway. We have comedians who deserve to have their own stand-up routine, artists who will definitely have work featured in galleries throughout the country and writers with the potential to join Trigiani on the New York Times best-selling list.

And oftentimes for us students, we can experience all of this for little to no cost.

Once you graduate, I guarantee that finding such a wealth of affordable, incredible opportunities will be much harder. So I urge you to take advantage of that fact while you can.

Because as a senior, I am beginning to fully see how quickly four years can fly by. Regardless of what grade you are in, I assure you that commencement is probably a lot closer than you realize.