In Romans 12:15, it says, “Rejoice with those who rejoice; mourn with those who mourn.” On Sept. 22, 2016 at 9 p.m., Black Student Union, InterVarsity, many other students and I acted out Romans 12:15 by mourning over those who lost their lives due to police brutality and other injustices that have taken place in the United States. We rejoiced in the freedom of being able to unite in prayer for restoration to all who are brokenhearted through participating in a prayer vigil.

At the beginning of the prayer vigil, Eric Gambardella, the InterVarsity campus minister clarified that this event was not meant to single anyone out if they were Christian or not, but rather an event where people can come together, feel safe and mourn over all that has happened in the past few years in Baton Rouge, New York City, Maryland, Charlotte, Minneapolis, Ferguson and many other places. Gambardella also expressed his empathy for all the injustice and lack of security that African Americans have faced.

According to the Washington Post, 491 people were shot and killed in the first six months of 2016, whereas 465 people were shot and killed by the police in 2015. With an increase in shootings and deaths of people by police officers, this statistic shows how much of a need a prayer vigil was needed on campus because right now we live in a world where hashtags are used as divides for color, rather than using prayer as a way that unites us all and gives us common ground.

As I began to hold hands with people I thought as strangers at first, Antonia Comfort, the president of the Black Student Union, opened up a prayer circle for everyone to pray over all the injustice taking place in the world. Within seconds of Comfort opening up the prayer circle, our hearts of the CNU Community opened up with words of hope and faith to God. On my left and right, our hands were trembling with fear, yet the call for peace. The once known strangers who were standing on my left and on my right became my brothers and sisters because that moment of unity feels like a sense of home and security, instead of divisions of color.

People were praying that restoration would be brought. People were praying for forgiveness. People were praying for safety. People were praying for peace. Through all of the prayers that were continuously revolving around the circle, each prayer lit up the reality of hope in things getting better.

After all the prayers of the night were said, I realized how close the CNU community has become and that gatherings such as the prayer vigil are a glimpse of what the future of this country can become: a community that is not afraid to mourn and rejoice together as people of different backgrounds.