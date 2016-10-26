Thoughts from the Homecoming Court

Four years ago, I doubt that little freshman me would have imagined that I would be in the position I am now.

As the Homecoming Court representative for The Captain’s Log and CNU TV, I consider myself extremely blessed to not only be asked to represent those organizations but also the university itself.

When I take a look at all of the other members of the Homecoming Court, one thing that I realized was that we all had something in common.

None of us are the kind to just sit back and watch as people strive to transform and better the CNU community as a whole.

We are the people who are helping to make those changes.

When I’ve talked to different students and administrators about this year’s Court—and even about Courts in the past—there are always a lot of comments made about how the people selected stand out from the crowd and are the best representatives for the university.

And while by definition, the Court is supposed to be comprised of the best of the best, I wholeheartedly believe that anyone can make it onto the Homecoming Court.

All ten of us were once at the bottom of the totem pole because as freshmen we obviously had to start from somewhere.

But we intentionally decided to become active participants in the university that we call our home and the various organizations that we think of as families.

Every single student here has that same potential inside of them if they chose to channel it. And choosing to harness that internal strength will not just better the community but the individual as well.

So that’s why I’m happy that the selection process was so competitive this year. For example, I know of one individual who would have been CNU’s ideal Homecoming Queen, let alone Court member, who wasn’t selected; I hope that she reads this article so she knows that I, along with many others, feel that way.

But by having so many qualified candidates, that just shows to me that there are lots of people who have made the commitment to be involved and want to make the world and themselves all the better.