Giving “reaching for the skies” a whole new definition

While some spent their summers adventuring to new places, sophomore Annelise Overturf, made her own adventuring easier to do in the future, by strapping herself in a cock pit and taking to the skies.

“Getting my private pilot’s license was the hardest thing I have ever done in my life, but it was also the best decision I ever made,” said Overturf.

Overturf has wanted to be a pilot for the majority of her life, her dream job being commercial piloting. “My goal is to visit at least every continent,” she said. “Being a pilot makes that goal a lot easier.”

When Overturf was seven, her father, a fighter pilot in the Air Force, let her sit in the cockpit of his F-16. She was immediately fascinated and blown away by the possibilities that piloting offered. To her dismay, they were found and since she was not authorized to be in the fighter jet, she was asked to leave.

“From that point on, I decided that the next time I sat in the cockpit of an aircraft, nobody was going to kick me out,” said Overturf.

Her dream was ambitious, and it took a lot of hard work. It was a seven-month long process, starting with “ground training,” which covers the basics such as airspace rules, all the systems/functions of the aircraft, and emergency procedures. As soon as she learned the basics, she put them to practice in the air with an instructor.

After demonstrating proficiency in all maneuvers, there was a written test, and after a few hours of solo flying time, she was recommended by her instructor to the local Flight Standards District Office to take the final exam, a five hour exam, half which is oral and the other half in the air.

One of the hardest factors to deal with when it comes to flying is the weather. Because Overturf was a private pilot student, it is illegal for her to fly in conditions deemed too windy. She had multiple flights cancelled due to weather, which stretched her five-month course into a seven-month course.

“Although it can be frustrating, I love the challenge,” said Overturf. It takes a tremendous amount of perseverance; but the adrenaline rush that comes after successfully completing a maneuver is the most rewarding feeling in the world.”

Luckily, Overturf has some incredible people on her side. Her father is not only one of her biggest supporters and inspirations, but he is the perfect person to discuss her concerns and excitements with, considering his own piloting experience. Overturf is a part of Gamma Phi Beta and has had her sisters there for her every step of the way.

One of Overturf’s favorite quotes by Henry Ford states, “When everything seems to be going against you, remember that an airplane takes off against the wind, not with it.”

Her story is proof that no matter how far away your dream seems, or how hard the process is, with a little hard work and passion, it can be successfully accomplished.