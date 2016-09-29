A word of advice to the freshmen love, the CNU Fellows

As classes are beginning to pile on homework, tests and essays, fall semester is continuously becoming more difficult. Although most upperclassmen expect this upsurge in workload and know how to balance their academics, social life and extracurricular activities, many freshmen are left feeling overwhelmed.

During this time, it is especially important to remember that college is more than just the academics. It is an experience unlike any other and one that goes by entirely too quickly.

As recent graduates, the CNU Fellows can attest to this fact and they would like to offer some advice to freshmen to remind them of the big picture.

Get engaged

Entering a new environment can be intimidating, especially when the comfort zone of your own home is stripped away from you.

However, it is also thrilling to be entering the tunnel that will eventually spurt you out into the real world. This is the time to meet people and get involved.

In four years, you probably will not have time for activities like intramurals sports, Greek life and coloring club.

As you are still in your first semester, you have ample time to get involved and participate in what makes you feel happy and fulfilled.

Nevertheless, it is important to choose your activities wisely because you only have so much time to devote to each one.

“I don’t mean just signing up for a chain email,” said University Fellow Vashaun Brandon. “Be active in whatever you do.”

At a place like CNU there is so much opportunity for your voice to be heard, but that will not be possible without your involvement. Act now because the faster you do, the faster you will begin shaping your college experience.

“I remember thinking there was no way I could make an impact on campus as a freshman and didn’t put myself out there until late in my college career,” said University Fellow Taylor Cocherell. “If I could do it all over again I would certainly have acted much faster.”

Get to know your professors

Concentrating on your academics is vital to your success at CNU and your professors are the gateway to this success.

Get to know them because not only are they ridiculously smart, but they are also pretty cool.

“These will be the people who help you through the best of times and the worst of times academically and personally,” said University Fellow Courtney Leistensnider. “They will help you land that perfect internship, write those letters to get you into graduate school or just help you find what your passions are in life.”

Explore

Make the most out of the opportunities you are given.

Whether it’s in the classroom with your professors, through an extracurricular involvement or an opportunity to do something crazy with friends— do it.

Apply for that internship you probably won’t get because you never know until you try.

Volunteer at a local elementary school because the kids will adore you and will never fail to put a smile on your face.

Support other organizations on campus by attending their events or donating to their causes because it is the polite thing to do and you will want the same support some day.

Go to the events and presentations your professors give you extra credit for and actually listen. Never again will you be able to see such inspirational people for so little money.

“Now is the time when exploration is so important,” said University Fellow Steven Field. “Now is the time to take that step and try new things that you may be interested in or curious about.”

Have fun

In the grand scheme of your life, college is just a little blip.

Four years is a long time when you only have 18 years to compare it to, but it goes by so fast that you do not have a semester to waste.

“Of course, take your studies seriously, as this is also a gigantic adjustment period,” said Field. “But don’t be afraid to try new things, take risks and live during this time we call college.”