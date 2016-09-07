Adventure is out there

As students walk out of their last exam, crossing the finish line of spring semester, they have an ahora of accomplishment surrounding them as their academic year concludes, but for some students, the end to their semester is the start of a new adventure.

While most pack up and move home to begin internships, pick up various jobs or bask in well-deserved relaxation time, some opt for a different kind of summer; one filled with discovery, new experiences and a learning environment in a foreign land.

CNU offers many study abroad opportunities year-round, but the summer programs are special because they allow students to be immersed in different cultures and experience new places without stealing them away from campus for an entire semester. The summer programs are unique opportunities that appeal to students because of their differing time ranges and the variety of regions they can travel to.

Senior Savannah Schutzmeister, senior Bradley McGuire and sophomore Nina Swanson are all experiencing what these study “abroad” programs have to offer this summer and share similar views when it comes to the programs’ benefits, but differ in the experiences that they were exposed to.

Though many students find European countries like England and Italy to be typical abroad destinations, Schutzmeister spent a unique four weeks studying in The Hague, Netherlands and traveled to Prague and Brussels on her free travel weekends. She is currently spending two weeks in Belgium conducting research on the refugee crisis.

After growing accustomed to living abroad, Schutzmeister is not particularly looking forward to returning to the States.

“I fell in love with The Hague so easily and fell so easily into a routine there, and I honestly hope to one day be able to work and live there somewhere down my career path.”

As this is her second summer studying abroad Schutzmeister has learned that she is “not meant to be bound by borders or state lines.”

“This experience has really taught me to not be afraid to just hop on a train and go to a completely different country and explore the cities and have no fears, because it’s not a bad thing to get lost and find a new way home,” said Schutzmeister.

McGuire’s summer may not seem quite as exotic because he decided to remain on American soil. However, his trip was just as adventurous. Beginning in northern TN on Rone Mountain, McGuire earned credit for a religious studies course by hiking 100 miles to Grayson Highlands in southern VA with Dr. Reddick, the head of the philosophy department.

“My favorite place was on a peak called sunset rock in the Grayson highlands,” said McGuire. “It had an overlook that allowed you to see rolling mountains in every direction. It felt like you were on top of the world.”

Across that 100 mile stretch, McGuire met all kinds of different people that each had their own story to tell.

Schutzmeister also found that the people she encountered while abroad had a large impact on her experience as a whole, recalling her favorite moment when she spoke with local civilians in The Hague.

While shopping, Schutzmeister began talking with one of the workers in a shop and ended up speaking with him for close to 45 minutes about their different lives. Since students in the city were still in school, she had not been able to make any local friend. After that, however, Schutzmeister was pleased by the ease and comfortability she felt in her new environment.

“It showed me how easily two people from two different cultures could get along with a little common ground,” said Schutzmeister.

Swanson is looking forward to having similar experiences when she ships off for Peru for a 12 day trip with botany professor, Dr. Ruane.

She is most excited to spend time in the Amazon and learn about the various plants there, taking a special interest in their medicinal properties and the local’s different uses for them in their everyday life.

Because this trip is Swanson’s second time out of the country, she is not as nervous as she was the last time, rather she is eager to begin this new adventure.

“When you’re abroad you are forced to adapt and immerse yourself in a new culture which can be scary at first, but it’s challenging which is great for self improvement and opens up many learning opportunities,” said Swanson.

Being immersed in an entirely new and different culture can not only give students a better perspective of the world surrounding them, but it also presents the opportunity to learn, discover and interact with people and places they would not otherwise have had the chance to see.

“Studying abroad helps students break out of the bubble that they start to form when they stay in one place for too long,” said Schutzmeister. “It is so important to remind students that there is a great big world out there waiting to be discovered, and there is so much more to be learned outside of their classroom walls.”