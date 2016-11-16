An update: voter registration and awareness on campus

The following is an update from the SOWK 403 class on their efforts to increase voter awareness on CNU’s campus for the 2016 presidential election.

“On this important Election Day, we are writing to update you on our recent efforts to ‘Get Out the Vote’ at CNU. Seventeen of us (all senior social work students in Macro Social Work— SOWK 403) recently completed a voter registration and education drive on campus. We worked diligently for two months (up until the voter registration deadline of October 17th) to educate students about voting and to either register students as voters in Newport News or assist them with completing absentee ballot registrations.

Prior to starting the drive, we researched the most effective strategies for engaging with our fellow Captains and found that personalized connections combined with vote pledging are key to encouraging millennials to exercise this important civic right. We visited over 20 classrooms, attended a number of CAB-sponsored events, co-hosted several Debate Watch parties, hosted election trivia nights in residence halls, participated in Voter Registration Day, produced a promotional video with President Trible and established Facebook pages with key electoral information and links (including, of course, a special voting preview with Noona, the rabbit).

One of our most successful approaches was having our fellow Captains sign voter pledges promising to vote on Election Day while, at the same time, explaining why they plan to vote. Some of these expressions made their way via Whiteboard onto the Facebook page. Students said they are voting because “it is the most critical election of my lifetime,” and “…to not vote would be to stand on the sidelines and take what happens.” Even President Trible pledged to vote, saying he’s voting because “I love America and it is my solemn responsibility to vote!”

In all, we were successful in having election-related contact with our fellow Captains over 8,000 times. We secured 721 pledges to vote, 50 voter registrations and 109 absentee ballot registrations. Countless voter education materials were also distributed. None of this would have been possible without engaging with many different groups on and off campus. Leaders from CNU’s Young Democrats, the College Republicans, Virginia 21, Residence Life, CAB, local election officials, faculty members across campus and the League of Women Voters were all instrumental in helping us identify and carry out our goals.

It is our hope that senior social work students and the Social Work Department will continue with ‘Get Out the Vote’ efforts in years to come. We hope next year’s efforts will have even stronger coordination with other campus groups. Further, we would like to have CNU explore the possibility of establishing an on-campus polling station as well as participate as a university in the National Study of Learning, Voting and Engagement (NSLVE) at Tufts University. These steps would continue to solidify CNU’s commitment to civic engagement.

Research on student voting indicates that students who register to vote and who pledge to vote (especially if there is a stated reason for doing so) are significantly more likely to cast a ballot today.

This gives us tremendous hope that our efforts have led to higher civic engagement among our fellow Captains and, of course, voter turnout for this important election and for those that follow.”