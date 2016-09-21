Fall CAB events at a glance

“CAB,” those swooping black letters you see around campus, seem to be present on every university event flyer this year. The Campus Activities Board is responsible for putting together most of CNU’s major and minor campus events. This year, they are adding some new and unique events to the impressive roster of annual and beloved ones, enjoyed by the entire CNU community.

“This year, we have our annual fall events: Fall Fest, Build-A-Buddy, Haunted House and multiple movies, along with a couple new events we’re hosting, like the campus-wide bowling at AMF York Lanes and a mental health speaker,” said CAB President Elizabeth Piwowarski.

In addition to these events, the CAB board is also looking forward to this year’s Homecoming Concert.

“Be on the look-out for the announcement soon,” Piwowarski says. “We haven’t had an event in the Ferguson in many years, so this is an exciting venue.”

Attendance at CAB-sponsored events is at a current high, which is a major success for the organization.

“[This jump in numbers] could be due to CAB hosting events that are more appealing to our student body this year, better marketing and outreach of our events, or a combination of both,” Piwowarski says.

Larger CAB happenings, however, take much more planning and help from multiple CNU organizations than others.

“So far, none of the events have been especially difficult,” Piwowarski says, “though the annual Fall Fest and Springfest certainly require a great deal of planning in advance and support from other organizations on campus.”

Phillip Patterson, CAB’s Vice President of Marketing, is also looking forward to what the club will accomplish in the upcoming year.

“I’m most looking forward to the Homecoming Concert we have planned for later in October,” Patterson says. “It’s going to be an awesome event that we’re sure will be enjoyed by the student body here at CNU.”

Patterson does agree with Piwowarski’s statement that some events take more to pull off than others because of their larger scale.

“Fall Fest is always one of the harder events to bring together just because of the event’s large scale,” Patterson says, “as well as the multiple moving parts that are involved in it’s execution. We’re happy with what we have planned [for this semester] and we’re excited to present it to the campus.”

Patterson counts a broader student outreach as a recent challenge CAB has faced.

“One of the most difficult things we’ve encountered this semester has been reaching some of the groups on campus who are usually overlooked, such as commuters,” he said. “We have come up with ways to include them in our targeted promotions,” Patterson says, “and are excited for what the year is bringing.”