Farmer’s market educates and unites the community

Mid-afternoons are often synonymous with nagging appetites. Especially as a Captain, navigating both dining hall times and stacked class schedules can be inconvenient. Luckily for them, Thursday afternoons, on the street between the DSU and York River residence halls, offer an outlet for hanger (see: when hunger meets anger). From 3-5 p.m., every week, CNU’s own little silk-road pops up. This recurring event is what the student-run Green Team and faculty advisors have been improving upon for 5 years. It’s called the CNU Farmer’s Market.

Though Henry the hedgehog or Mr. Hutch the hare is enough reason for this event to exist (yes you can pet cute animals), there is a deep and solid history behind the Farmer’s Market.

Back in Fall 2010, sophomores Michael Pistininzi and Laura Hancock met through the demise of an old Ecology club. Wanting to still make positive change, they started with recycling initiatives on campus. They did this under the name of the CNU Green Team. The organization started gaining momentum by taking field trips to local organic farms and volunteering with the Newport News Green Corps. They began making contacts in the surrounding sustainability community, like Batten Bay Farm in Carrollton, VA.

As the Green Team grew, so did their aspirations. After organizing a showing of the documentary “Food Inc.” (a compellingly unflattering look at the American food industry), interest rose in the processing of foods served at campus dining facilities. At that point, “a Farmer’s Market was a very next natural step,” said Pistininzi.

A natural, but large step.

Insurance policies, among other logistics, had to be arranged. The Green Team was not without help however, as faculty members came to support the proposal. Professors Ben Redekop, Lauren Ruane, and Scott Pollard provided guidance and served as administration liaisons.

“The markets were truly a community effort. There were so many people that contributed to the implementation and sustainability of them,” said Hancock. Due to their hard work, the first market was hosted in Spring 2011.

The Green Team now had a structured plan, and in Fall 2011 a total of five markets were held; up from one a semester prior and zero a year prior. “I was by no means the driving force behind the markets. They were a 100% team effort, with different students taking on various responsibilities required to organize the event,” said Pistininzi. It was an example of students rising to the occasion, to make an impact both immediate and lasting.

The vendors who set up their booths each week are equally as important. Vendors in Spring 2016 included Broken Arrows Farm, The Bunny Hutch, Kettle King, NYR Skin Care, Smithfield Orchards, TJ’s Homemade Treats, Southeastern Farms, and the STUFT food truck. The Green Team is particular when it comes to selecting merchants, who range from delicious jam vendors to cheesy quesadilla dealers. And one cannot forget Crazy Pops, the gourmet popsicle-stand with flavors like avocado-lime and mango-chili.

Now funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the CNU Farmer’s Market has a mission to educate and a vision to unite. The very existence of the event accomplishes both. Students and faculty alike are reminded of the local community CNU inescapably belongs to.

Farmer’s markets like this connect people to the sources of their food, something often overlooked in the culture of immediate gratification and ecological disconnect we live in.

The CNU Fall Farmer’s Market runs every Thursday until Oct. 27, a total of eight consecutive weeks. Even if your pockets are empty, stroll on out. What you will see is a living example of what happens when our students, faculty and staff unite for a positive purpose.